Only 4 cardamoms with hot water can help you lose extra fat

Indian spices have so many health benefits, and one of them is keeping the weight of your body in check. One such essential spice is cardamom which can totally change the way your body responds to extra weight gain.

Actually, cardamoms have melatonin which fastens up the metabolic rate and enhances the process of burning fat. All you need to do is to chew four cardamoms with warm water before going to bed every night.

Dietician Dr Ranjana Singh told Zee News Hindi that our weight increases due to irregular food habits and physical inactivity, and to lose fat, we need to focus on right food and exercise. Adding spices to food helps in this regard.

Obesity has been affecting the entire world and much of the blame for the current epidemic lies on modern dietary patterns characterised by excessive consumption of foods with a high glycemic load: in particular, processed, rapidly digestible carbohydrates. These foods cause hormonal responses that fundamentally change our metabolism, driving fat storage, weight gain, and obesity. The findings are part of the study published in ‘The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.’

Parents and NGOs are worried about the physical and mental health of the kids suffering from higher weight. It may hamper a person’s capabilities in the longer run as well.

(With inputs from IANS)

