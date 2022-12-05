'Painful and achy' ovarian cysts? Know all about this condition supermodel Hailey Bieber is suffering from; doctor on diagnosis and care

Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram stories to share a recurring medical condition she suffers from called an Ovarian cyst. Ovarian cysts are masses that can grow in or on an ovary, it causes extreme pain and other gastrointestinal issues like nausea, bloating, constipation, and abdominal distention. Most people are wondering- how can ovarian cysts be diagnosed. If diagnosed, is there a cure?

Amid pregnancy rumours, Hailey came out on her Instagram story to clarify that she is not pregnant and in fact suffering from a recurring ovarian cyst condition.

What is an ovarian cyst?

Fluid-filled sacs on the ovary are called ovarian cysts. They frequently develop during ovulation and are typically harmless. When cells from other parts of the body implant and grow in an ovary, they can also be a complication of endometriosis or gastric cancer.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer

Although most ovarian cysts don't cause symptoms, some women who have cysts do experience pelvic pressure and pain. L larger cysts may induce a sense of heaviness or fullness. Some women may endure pain during sex, urinary problems, or sudden weight gain.

Zee News Digital reached out to Dr Deepti Sharma, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, who spoke to us about it:

How common Ovarian cysts is among women?

An ovarian cyst is a common diagnosis found after an ultrasound, which women of reproductive age group undergo. Therefore, when we examine the scans of women who are receiving infertility treatment or who are having ovulation induction as part of infertility treatment, we might find cystic enlargement as a common finding.

The ovarian cyst can be functional or pathological. We must consider the clinical perspective, such as the patient's presenting symptoms and the age group to which she belongs. Also, ultrasound characteristics like the size of the cyst, ECHO characteristics, one or both sides solid components, etc, are very important and have to be looked into.

How can you treat or manage it?

For the treatment of ovarian cysts, there is no diet that can be suggested. Wait and watch, and repeat a scan after three months can be used to treat the functional cyst that is present as a result of hormone fluctuations. However, if you have any enlargements with ECHO characteristics, like a dermoid and endometriotic cystic, then the course of treatment will depend on the size, bilaterality, and patient symptoms.

Sometimes all we can do is wait and see how the cyst evolves, if it is larger than 5 to 6 cm, only then surgery may be performed otherwise small cyst can resolve on its own. Pathological cysts usually require surgical management.

Ovarian cysts are fairly common, and while the majority of them don't produce symptoms and go away on their own in a few months, they can nevertheless be extremely painful and, in some instances, demand surgery.