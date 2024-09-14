Painful Pimples on Your Scalp? Here’s Why And How To Stop Them

Scalp pimples are frequently covered by hair, they can be quite painful and uncomfortable. Maintaining the health and general well-being of your scalp. Dr Anup Dhir, senior consultant, at Apollo Hospital and ex-president, of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons shared why scalp pimples hurt so bad and how to prevent them.





1. Hormonal changes and familial causes are also there. Scalp acne happens when pimples come up on your scalp or hairline. Acne is caused by an increase of sebum, or oil, production, buildup of dead skin cells, and dirt in the hair follicle.2. Hair care routines that put extra strain on the scalp, such as wearing headgear or tight haircuts, might make acne that already exists worse.3. Folliculitis, a disorder in which the hair follicles become inflamed, can be brought on by bacterial infections. Scalp pimples can be especially painful because of this irritation.4. Bacterial infections can lead to folliculitis, a condition where hair follicles become inflamed. This inflammation can make scalp pimples particularly painful.5. Compared to other areas of the body, the scalp frequently experiences less airflow, particularly when hair or hats are worn. This produces a warm, humid atmosphere that encourages the growth of bacteria and the development of pimples.6. The acne on the scalp pain is more due to the nature of the skin on the scalp.1. Use a gentle, non-comedogenic, or non-acnegenic shampoo to wash your hair regularly to get rid of extra oil, dirt, and product buildup. Avoid harsh shampoos, which can deplete the scalp's natural oils and cause an excessive amount of sebum production.2. Sweat can mix with dirt and oil to cause clogged pores and acne. To maintain a clean scalp, try washing your hair as soon as possible after exercising or in hot weather if you sweat a lot.3. Combs, brushes, and headwear like hats or pillowcases that could hold residue from products that touch your hair should be cleaned frequently to keep oil and bacteria off of your scalp.4. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals supports overall skin health. Foods high in zinc, vitamin A, and omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and promote clear skin.