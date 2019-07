Islamabad: Pakistan is dependent on India for imports of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines as its National Institute of Health (NIH) is incapable of manufacturing the vaccines as per the country's demands, says a report.

According to a report by the Pakistan daily 'The Nation', Pakistan has imported Rs 2.56 billion worth of vaccines from India over the past 16 months.

As per the report, the capacity of Pakistan's manufacturing units doesn't meet the demands of the country.