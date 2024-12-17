Planning To Switch From Formula To Dairy Milk For Your Toddler? Paediatrician Reveals The Best Time To Start And Must-know Tips For Your Baby’s Diet

Breast milk provides all the necessary nutrients for growth and brain development during the first six months of a baby’s life. Dr. Janaki Ballava Pradhan, Senior Consultant Pediatrics at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, emphasizes that exclusive breastfeeding is essential for this stage.

However, after six months, breast milk alone is insufficient to meet the energy, protein, and mineral requirements for optimal development.

Introducing Complementary Foods

Dr. Pradhan advises that the ideal time to start complementary feeding is between five to six months. This should include cereals, pulses, vegetables, and fruits, introduced in mashed or liquid forms. At this stage, cow’s milk can be added in small amounts as part of dishes like kheer, khichdi, or halwa. If breast milk production is insufficient, formula feeding (processed cow’s milk designed to mimic breast milk) can also be introduced under a Paediatrician's guidance.

Packaged vs. Raw Milk: What to Choose?

Packaged milk undergoes pasteurization, ensuring it is free from contamination and safe for consumption. However, pasteurization may slightly alter the quality of proteins and fats. For those using raw cow’s milk, Dr. Pradhan strongly recommends home pasteurization, where the milk is heated above 100°C to eliminate potential pathogens.

Debunking Myths About Milk

Myth 1: Drinking Milk Causes Constipation and Tooth Decay

Dr. Pradhan refutes this myth, explaining that milk itself does not cause constipation or dental caries. However, a diet overly reliant on milk without adequate vegetables, fruits, and cereals can lead to digestive issues. Milk is rich in calcium, protein, and calories, making it a vital part of a child’s diet. To support a healthy digestive system, Dr. Pradhan advises incorporating fiber-rich foods and iron supplements for children aged six months to 18 years.

Myth 2: Cow’s Milk Should Only Be Given After One Year

It is widely believed that cow’s milk should only be introduced after a baby’s first year. However, Dr. Pradhan clarifies that small amounts of cow’s milk can be safely added to solid foods or cereals starting from six months. Full milk feeding, where cow’s milk becomes a primary source of nutrition, is best introduced closer to 12 months, as babies require iron-rich diets during their first year. Always consult a Paediatrician before making significant dietary changes to ensure they align with your baby’s developmental needs.

The Importance of a Balanced Diet

While milk is an essential source of calcium and protein, it should always be part of a balanced diet. Incorporating vegetables, fruits, and cereals ensures that children receive the necessary nutrients for overall health and prevents digestive issues. Parents are encouraged to prioritize variety in their child’s diet and maintain regular check-ups with a Paediatrician for tailored nutritional guidance.

Transitioning from formula to dairy milk is an important step in your child’s nutrition journey. With the right timing, balanced feeding, and guidance from your Paediatrician, you can ensure your toddler gets the best start for their growth and development.