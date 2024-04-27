Power & Promise Of Precision: Role Of Personalised Medicine In Head & Neck Cancer Treatment

The annals of modern medicine carry countless tales of towering triumphs amid taxing trials, as well as several instances of exceptional courage aided by fervent hope. Head and neck cancer cases pose the most daunting challenges and toughest battles given the critical position of the afflicted organs in the human body, but an effervescent ray of hope is found in personalized medicine: a beacon of promise that paves the way for a radical transformation of treatment strategies of lasting outcomes. Dr Vishal Rao U.S, Director - Head & Neck, Surgical Oncologist & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore shares the role of personalised medicine in head and neck cancer treatment.

Head and neck cancer represents a diverse group of malignancies that can affect vital structures involved in breathing, swallowing, and speaking. From the mouth to the pharynx, the nose, and beyond, these cancers present unique challenges due to their anatomical location and the intricate functions they govern. These are some of the most widespread cancers worldwide. Traditional treatment approaches relied on a one-size-fits-all model, where therapies were administered based on the cancer's stage and histological subtype. Despite the significant advancements, this approach invariably neglects the inherent variability among patients, one of the most profound factors influencing treatment outcomes.

Enter precision medicine, a diagnostic and therapeutic approach that aims to comprehensively characterize a patient's tumour's clinical, molecular, and immunologic aspects to tailor management. In simple words, it means that a patient’s medical care is based on their genes relating to their specific disease. This is imperative as no two cancers are alike, and neither are the individuals they afflict. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as genomic profiling, molecular diagnostics, and advanced imaging modalities, healthcare providers can delve deeper into the biological underpinnings of cancer, unravelling its mysteries at a molecular level.

One of the hallmarks of precision medicine is the identification of specific molecular alterations driving the growth of tumour, a feat made possible through a comprehensive genomic analysis. Clinicians have now been able to devise targeted therapies by pinpointing genetic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, and aberrant signaling pathways, that directly interfere with the cancer's molecular machinery, leading to more effective and less toxic treatments.

The rise of next genome sequencing (NGS) techniques has allowed for the collection of large sets of omics data in a relatively simple and easily accessible way. Genomics information can be translated into clinical applications through the storage of genomic and clinical results. The genotype-drug matching approach has demonstrated a valid strategy in the treatment of head and neck carcinomas. The evolution of sequencing technologies has improved assay sensitivity and the analysis of biological samples. The only challenge in NGS is that its trials do not consider the possibility of combining strategies and also showcase restrictive gene matching algorithms.

Another example of precision medicine is the multi-omics approach. This approach is represented by the study of the microbiome. The microbiome interacts with malignant components through the release of metabolites and molecules, producing systemic and local effects. These microbiome alterations then modify cancer pathogenesis, progression, and drug response, including the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Further, there are imaging technologies, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT), which assist clinicians in making therapeutic decisions. These advancements enable clinicians to delineate tumour boundaries with unprecedented accuracy, facilitating precise radiation delivery while sparing healthy surrounding tissues. Likewise, innovations in robotic surgery and minimally invasive techniques afford surgeons greater precision and skill, minimizing surgical morbidity and accelerating recovery times. However, these approaches face many challenges ranging from technological limitations to financial constraints and ethical considerations. These hurdles must be resolved to realize the full potential of these advanced technological practices.

Notwithstanding the diverse challenges, the promise of precision medicine in head and neck cancer treatment is undeniable. The advent of precision oncology can soar high on the wings of a patient-centric approach that takes into account individual differences in genetics, physiology, and lifestyle: a world in which treatments are more holistic, more effective, more tolerable, and more customized in line with the unique needs of each patient.