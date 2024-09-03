Prostate Cancer In Men: Early Detection Through Symptoms, Diagnosis

Prostate cancer, though less common in Indian men than in Western populations, is steadily on the rise. Nine out of every 100,000 men in India are diagnosed with this condition, making it a growing concern for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Early detection remains a critical factor in managing this disease effectively, especially since prostate cancer is often slow-growing and may not exhibit symptoms in its initial stages. Dr Sushrut Pownikar Head of Quality Assurance and Deputy Director, at Oncquest Laboratories shares early detection through symptoms and diagnosis of Prostate Cancer in Men.

This cancer develops in the prostate gland, a small, walnut-shaped organ located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. This gland plays a vital role in male reproductive health by secreting fluid that mixes with semen, keeping sperm healthy and aiding in conception. While prostate cancer can be a serious condition, it is often detected early, and when confined to the prostate gland, treatment can effectively eliminate the disease.

Prostate cancer has one of the highest survival rates among all cancers, particularly when diagnosed early. The five-year survival rate for early-stage prostate cancer is nearly 100%, and approximately 80% of men survive for ten years or more. Due to its slow progression, many men diagnosed with prostate cancer can live long and healthy lives, even after treatment.

Early Signs and Symptoms

Prostate cancer often develops slowly, and in its early stages, it may not present noticeable symptoms. This characteristic makes regular medical check-ups crucial, especially for men over the age of 50 or those with a family history of the disease. However, as the cancer progresses, certain symptoms may begin to manifest, indicating the need for medical attention.

Urinary problems: One of the most common early symptoms includes difficulties with urination. Men may experience a frequent urge to urinate, especially at night, along with a weak or interrupted urine flow. Difficulty starting or stopping urination, as well as a feeling that the bladder has not completely emptied, are also common symptoms.

Blood in urine or semen: The presence of blood in the urine or semen is a concerning symptom that should never be ignored. Although it can be caused by other conditions, such as infections or kidney stones, it is also a potential sign of prostate cancer.

Erectile dysfunction: Men with prostate cancer may experience erectile dysfunction (ED). This symptom occurs due to the proximity of the prostate gland to nerves and blood vessels involved in achieving an erection.

Pain and discomfort: As the cancer progresses, men may experience pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, hips, or lower back. This pain can sometimes spread to the thighs and is often associated with advanced stages of the disease.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Recurring urinary tract infections may also signal prostate cancer. A tumour in the prostate can obstruct urine flow, leading to infections.

Diagnosis

Prostate cancer diagnosis starts with a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which measures PSA levels in the blood. Elevated PSA may indicate prostate cancer or benign conditions like prostatitis. A Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) follows, where a doctor manually checks for prostate abnormalities. Imaging tests like MRI or ultrasound offer detailed views of the prostate, and if cancer is suspected, a biopsy confirms the diagnosis. Genetic testing may be advised for those with a family history of prostate cancer to guide treatment.

Treatment

Prostate cancer treatment depends on the stage of the disease. Early-stage cancer often involves a radical prostatectomy, which surgically removes the prostate. Low-risk cases may be monitored through active surveillance with regular check-ups. Advanced cancer treatments include radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or hormonal therapy, which lowers androgen levels to control cancer growth. While early cancer is curable, advanced cases focus on disease management and require ongoing follow-up.

Moreover, with advancements in diagnostic methods and treatment options, men diagnosed with prostate cancer have a good chance of leading healthy, fulfilling lives, especially when the disease is caught early.