Protect yourself from dengue: Take THESE precautions, OTHERWISE...

New Delhi: The reports have emerged that the Dengue cases has gone up in Delhi and the NCR region. Reportedly, there were a total of 412 new cases in the capital which is more than twice what was recorded last year in September. Moreover, as per Ministry of Family and Health Affairs, India witnesses numerous rising cases of Dengue every year.

Dengue fever can be very hazardous as it is also known as bone-breaking illness. This illness is transmitted by Mosquitoes and there could be severe symptoms that one can experience. However, you can take right measures or precautions if you want to protect yourself from this illness.

Dengue Symptoms

Muscle and joint ache

Body rash

High fever

Intense headache

Pain behind the eyes

Vomiting and Nausea

Precautions to take against Dengue:

Hygiene is important. It is necessary to keep your surrounding clean and this will keep the mosquitoes at bay.

Stagnant water can be the perfect area for mosquitoes to breed which is the main cause for Dengue. Keep cleaning the water-holding containers and do not forget to change flower vases on weekly basis. Check for hidden water bodies and make sure that there is no dirty water.

Put on the mosquito net before sleeping. Apply mosquito repellent whenever before going out.

The moment you experience any symptoms, visit a doctor and get some medications as it could turn out to be hazardous illness.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)