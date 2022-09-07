Relationship between migraine and vomiting

Migraine attack: A migraine is a headache that often affects one side of the head and can be extremely painful, throbbing, or pulsating. It frequently comes with high sensitivity to light and sound as well as nausea and vomiting. The pain from a migraine attack can be so intense that it interferes with your regular activities and can last for hours or even days.

Vomiting may provide some relief for those who are suffering from migraine headaches and nausea. There hasn't been much investigation into this issue, though.

Is nausea a side effect of Migraine?

For some migraine patients, nausea may manifest as what is known as anorexia, in which case you simply have no appetite and refuse to eat because you dread getting sick.

Sweating may indicate more severe nausea, and if the migraine doesn't stop, the person may likely start vomiting.

Does Throwing Up Help Relieve a Migraine Attack?

Some migraine patients, particularly those who are younger, are aware that throwing up during an episode will stop the attack. Although there may be other factors at play, we do know that vomiting will reduce intracranial pressure.

It is advised that you consume water after vomiting to prevent dehydration.

Can Eating Certain Foods or Skipping Meals Trigger Nausea or Migraine?

Nausea can be a sign of a migraine attack, which can also be brought on by certain foods and skipping meals like some patients are advised to avoid dairy, spicy food or even any particular cuisine (yes, strange!). Only a small number of individuals would experience nausea first, and it is uncommon for people to do something that causes nausea followed by a migraine attack.

It's a good idea for people with headaches or migraine to regularly eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with some snacks throughout the day because skipping meals can cause migraine attacks.

Vomiting may help with migraine headache symptoms because it:

Towards the end of a migraine attack, changes in blood flow that lessen pain or inflammation and release chemicals that reduce pain, including endorphins, resulting in a decrease in symptoms.

Finally, when you get a migraine attack it is essential to realize that it's your body's way of telling you to rest! So the next you feel sick or feel that your migraine has been triggered make sure to lie down in a cool, dark room and relax.

