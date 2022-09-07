NewsHealth
HEADACHE

Relationship between migraine and vomiting

Why does nausea accompany migraines most often? What can you do to change it?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Migraine headaches are chronic, meaning they may keep returning in the future
  • Nausea and vomiting can occur with migraine
  • Vomiting may help stop your migraine attack, but it’s not recommended

Trending Photos

Relationship between migraine and vomiting

Migraine attack: A migraine is a headache that often affects one side of the head and can be extremely painful, throbbing, or pulsating. It frequently comes with high sensitivity to light and sound as well as nausea and vomiting. The pain from a migraine attack can be so intense that it interferes with your regular activities and can last for hours or even days.

Vomiting may provide some relief for those who are suffering from migraine headaches and nausea. There hasn't been much investigation into this issue, though.

Is nausea a side effect of Migraine?

For some migraine patients, nausea may manifest as what is known as anorexia, in which case you simply have no appetite and refuse to eat because you dread getting sick.

Sweating may indicate more severe nausea, and if the migraine doesn't stop, the person may likely start vomiting.

Does Throwing Up Help Relieve a Migraine Attack?

Some migraine patients, particularly those who are younger, are aware that throwing up during an episode will stop the attack. Although there may be other factors at play, we do know that vomiting will reduce intracranial pressure.

It is advised that you consume water after vomiting to prevent dehydration.

Can Eating Certain Foods or Skipping Meals Trigger Nausea or Migraine?

Nausea can be a sign of a migraine attack, which can also be brought on by certain foods and skipping meals like some patients are advised to avoid dairy, spicy food or even any particular cuisine (yes, strange!). Only a small number of individuals would experience nausea first, and it is uncommon for people to do something that causes nausea followed by a migraine attack.

It's a good idea for people with headaches or migraine to regularly eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with some snacks throughout the day because skipping meals can cause migraine attacks.

Vomiting may help with migraine headache symptoms because it:

Towards the end of a migraine attack, changes in blood flow that lessen pain or inflammation and release chemicals that reduce pain, including endorphins, resulting in a decrease in symptoms.

 

Also Read: Skip ropes not breakfast! It may have health consequences for children

Finally, when you get a migraine attack it is essential to realize that it's your body's way of telling you to rest! So the next you feel sick or feel that your migraine has been triggered make sure to lie down in a cool, dark room and relax.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

Live Tv

HeadacheHow to tell if you have a migraineMigraine attackThrobbing headache

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh