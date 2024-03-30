Advertisement
NewsHealth
CEREBRAL PALSY

Researchers Find Genes That Could Cause Children's Cerebral Palsy

A team of researchers on Friday said that they have identified genes that might be partially behind cerebral palsy, a condition that affects the ability to move and maintain balance and posture in children.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 08:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Researchers Find Genes That Could Cause Children's Cerebral Palsy Image credit: Freepik

The seven-year study, published in the journal Nature Genetics and led by scientists at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, suggests the existence of many genetic variants contributing to cerebral palsy.

The childhood-onset physical disability can have different causes, such as infections, injuries, or lack of oxygen before or during birth.

However, the genetic contributors to the condition were not known yet.

For 100 years, cerebral palsy was mostly thought to be the result of entirely environmental factors during birth.

“Now that we have a better understanding of the complex relationship between cerebral palsy’s genetic and environmental factors, we hope we can improve care for these children," said Dr Stephen Scherer, Chief of Research and Senior Scientist at SickKids.

For the research, the team conducted whole-genome sequencing in 327 children with cerebral palsy, including their biological parents. They found that more than one in 10 children had a genetic variant or likely genetic variant for cerebral palsy, and 17.7 percent of children had variants of uncertain significance that may be linked with the condition after further research.

"Our findings are a step forward in better understanding the complex genetic and environmental risk factors that may determine an individual’s chance of developing this complex condition to help individualise future treatment," said Dr. Maryam Oskoui, senior clinician scientist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures