Rice Water For Hair Growth: Check Steps To Improve Hair Health

Rice Water For Hair Growth: For centuries women in Asia have been applying rice water as a natural remedy to maintain long, healthy hair. Rice water nourishes and strengthens hair with Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is one of the most affordable and effective natural remedies and can work wonders and can give you long healthy hair. Consistent use of rice water, along with a healthy diet and lifestyle can contribute to healthy hair growth over time. By what is rice water? And how can it help in nourishing and improving hair growth? Let’s have a look.

Rice water

Rice water is the starchy water left over when rice is soaked or boiled. Rice water is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help nourish and strengthen the hair, which promotes hair growth. Rice water can be extracted in two ways: by soaking or by boiling, and both are equally effective.

Rice Water Soaking Method

Rinse half a cup of rice (preferably white rice) with water to remove any dirt or impurities. Add the rinsed rice to a bowl and cover it with 2 cups of water. Let the rice soak in the water for at least 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, swirl the rice around in the water with your hand. This will help release the vitamins and minerals from the rice into the water. Strain the rice water into a clean bowl or container. You can use a fine-mesh strainer or a cheesecloth to remove any remaining rice particles.

Your rice water is now ready to use. You can apply it to your hair and scalp as a rinse after shampooing. Pour the rice water over your hair and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off with cool water.

Rice Water Boiling Method

Rinse rice with water to remove dirt or impurities. Add three cups of water with rice. Boil the water and simmer it for 10-15 minutes. Strain the water into a clean container. Your rice water is now ready and you can use it as a hair mask too.

How to Use Rice Water for Hair Growth

Here’s how you can use Rice water for Hair growth:

Rinse Your Hair

After you are done with shampoo and conditioner, apply rice water to the scalp and massage gently. Leave your hair for 10-15 minutes. Once done, cleanse thoroughly with water.

Hair Mask

Rice water has a strong smell hence if you wish to use it as a hair mask then add a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender, or peppermint, and mix it well with your hands. Once you apply the hair mask, cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for 30-40 minutes. ERinse your hair thoroughly with water and shampoo.

4 Tips To Use Rice Water for Hair Growth

- If you have a sensitive scalp, then do a patch test on your scalp before using rice water.

- Do not leave rice water for too long on your scalp otherwise, it’ll develop a sour smell.

- Rice water should be made with filtered or distilled water.

- As per the results and hair type, you can increase or decrease the frequency of using rice water.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)