RT-PCR Home Sample Collection Facilities

New Delhi: The Covid-19 testing labs are flooded with samples. Rejecting requests for home collection has become the need of the hour as the test results are taking more than the usual time. The labs have no other choice than keeping the new requirements in the waiting list.

This has become a primary concern as the infected people might remain unaware of their need to go into isolation and their contacts remain unaware too. This is rapidly converting into more and more contractions of the virus.

At the hour of such a crisis, here is a list of labs that provide home sample collection facility for RT PCR:

DELHI/NCR:

MAX LAB (A Division of Max Hospital)Home Collection Services at your door step.

Contact Number: 090152 44152

2. Thyrocare Home collection.

Contact Number: 096434 00373

3. SRL DIAGNOSTICS (HOME COLLECTION CENTRE).

Contact Number: 099536 27020

NOIDA (UTTAR PRADESH):

THYROCARE HOME COLLECTION.

Contact Number: 098735 66694

2. Blood Test Noida Free Home Service

Contact Number: 078382 22656

3. Pathline Labs Private Limited

Contact Number: 0120 411 4023, 7011422708

LUCKNOW (UTTAR PRADESH):

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

Contact Number: 011 39885050

2. https://www.diagnosticcentres.in/covid-19-test-lucknow

VARANASI (UTTAR PRADESH):

2. https://www.diagnosticcentres.in/covid-19-test-varanasi

KANPUR (UTTAR PRADESH):

Pathkinds Lab

Contact Number: 782-784-4444

2. https://www.mfine.co/health-packages/kanpur/covid-rtpcr-test-at-home

MUMBAI (MAHARASHTRA):

2. https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/indiacovidtest.html

3. https://www.apollodiagnostics.in/covid-19-rt-pcr

Find the one near you. If you feel you have been exposed to the virus lately, isolate and get yourself tested.