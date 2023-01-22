Sesame Seeds (Til) in winters: Warming benefits and tasty til recipes you must try

Benefits of sesame seeds: The word of the season is "warm," and in order to stay warm, it's not just essential to bundle up on the outside; it is also crucial about what you eat. While everyone is aware of the usual ingredients like ginger, adrak, cinnamon, and dalchini, there are some less well-known warming foods that we might overlook during the winter.

There are many health advantages to consuming these nutrient-rich treats in the winter. Zinc, copper, magnesium, calcium, and iron are all nutrients that can be found in good amounts in sesame seeds. They contain a lot of antioxidants and may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

These seeds have also been valued by Ayurveda due to their ability for warming, which is why they are also used in the preparation of rewari, gajak, til gul ladoos, etc.

Here are some potential health benefits of sesame seeds or til:

1. Sesame seeds for hair health

Sesame seeds contain plant polyphenols that can improve hair health. Sesame seed oil is regularly massaged into the scalp because of the vitamins and minerals it contains, which may prevent premature greying and promote hair growth.

2. Good for heart functioning

Sesame seeds contain naturally occurring, oil-soluble plant lignans that may help with the treatment of hypertension. Furthermore, the circulatory properties of magnesium have long been known (a substance that lowers blood pressure). As a result, it can have an impact on your heart health.

3. Beneficial for good digestion

Due to their higher fibre content, sesame seeds may aid in healthy digestion. In addition to preserving the colon and reducing the risk of gastrointestinal problems, it may also aid with symptoms like constipation and diarrhoea.

4. Useful in managing diabetes

In treating diabetes, sesame seeds may be helpful. It might affect blood sugar levels and slow down or delay how quickly the body absorbs glucose. However, a doctor is required to diagnose and treat serious illnesses like diabetes.

5. Help to reduce the pain and inflammation

Sesamol, a bioactive compound included in sesame seeds, is responsible for the anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties of sesame seeds and sesame seed oil.

6. Beneficial in the treatment of anxiety

Sesame seeds have an anxiolytic effect, which makes them useful for treating anxiety. It may also contain antioxidant properties that aid in the removal of free radicals and the lowering of anxiety brought on by stress.

7. Helps improve the health of your skin

Sesame seeds contain a significant amount of zinc. Zinc is required for the production of collagen, which supports skin, hair, and muscle tissue. Sesame seed oil is beneficial to the skin because it contains antioxidants, and leaving it on the face overnight will soften and tighten the skin.

With this we understand the need for sesame or til seeds in our winter diet, we have 4 til recipes that you must try this season,

1) Til ke ladoo

The til ke laddoo, which is generally prepared throughout the winter, is the most apparent choice of homemade treats for your grandmothers and mothers. You can make these nutritional treats at home with the help of this simple recipe guide.

2) Til gud ki chikki

Thin, crisp with a crunch and oh-so-satisfying sesame chikki or til ki chikki. Roasted sesame seeds and peanuts folded into melted jaggery are a popular treat for every day or Indian festivals such as Makar Sankranti.

3) Til gajjak

A flavorful dessert recipe mainly prepared with sesame seeds and melted jaggery which helps to shape it.

4) Til ka pulao

Pulao, a common main dish for supper, can be made more nutrient-dense by including white sesame seeds. This is a dish you'll want to eat repeatedly.