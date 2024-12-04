Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827955https://zeenews.india.com/health/subabul-the-traditional-medicinal-plant-that-may-help-manage-insulin-resistance-in-type-2-diabetes-2827955
NewsHealth
SUBABUL

Subabul: The Traditional Medicinal Plant That May Help Manage Insulin Resistance In Type 2 Diabetes

Research reveals Subabul’s potential in improving insulin sensitivity, offering new hope for managing type 2 diabetes.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 07:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Subabul: The Traditional Medicinal Plant That May Help Manage Insulin Resistance In Type 2 Diabetes Pic Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The traditional medicinal plant Subabul may help manage insulin resistance related to type 2 diabetes, according to research from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology. 

Subabul or Leucaena leucocephala (Lam.) de Wit is a fast-growing leguminous tree commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. 

The plant's leaves and immature seeds are eaten in the form of soups or salads, both raw and cooked. It is a rich source of protein and fibre. It has been traditionally used in human and animal food by different ethnic communities.

The team examined the therapeutic potential of the seedpods from Subabul in managing insulin resistance, which occurs when cells in the body don't respond properly to insulin, ultimately leading to diabetes.

They then developed a bio-activity-guided fraction and four active compounds by selecting the most active fraction after screening all the fractions for their bioactivity.

The bioactive fraction showed enhanced insulin sensitisation in free fatty acid-induced skeletal muscle cells (C2C12).

Further, "isolated active compound quercetin-3-glucoside from the plant showed upregulation of mitochondrial deacetylase enzyme Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), which regulates insulin sensitivity along with the upregulated translocation of GLUT2,” the team said. GLUT2 is a protein that helps move glucose and fructose across cell membranes. 

The study also showed stable interactions of quercetin-3-glucoside with the SIRTI residue via the formation of hydrogen bonds

The findings, published in the journal ACS Omega, "demonstrated the therapeutic potential of this plant in enhancing glucose uptake, following the ethnobotanical claim of the plant being used for diabetes and related diseases", the researchers said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK