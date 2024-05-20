Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750977
NewsHealth
CAFFEINE

Teens Drinking Caffeine To Stay Awake, Parents Must Help Them Explore Non-Caffeinated Options: Study

Parents reported that the most common caffeine sources for their teen are soda (73 per cent), tea (32 per cent), coffee (31 per cent), and energy drinks (22 per cent).

|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages caffeine intake by children and adolescents
  • About 60 per cent of parents said that they have heard about the risks of highly caffeinated products
  • But roughly half mentioned that they rarely look at caffeine amounts when buying beverages for their teen
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Teens Drinking Caffeine To Stay Awake, Parents Must Help Them Explore Non-Caffeinated Options: Study Image by Freepik (representational purposes)

Among parents who said their teen drinks caffeine most or all the day of the week, a new study on Monday revealed that 18 per cent drink it to "stay awake". The study conducted by the US-based University of Michigan found that a quarter (25 per cent) of parents reported their teen consumes caffeine daily or nearly every day. "Our report suggests parents may not always be aware of how much they
should be limiting caffeine consumption for teens," said poll co-director and Mott paediatrician Susan Woolford, MD.

The study is based on responses from 1,095 parents of teens polled in February. Parents reported that the most common caffeine sources for their teen are soda (73 per cent), tea (32 per cent), coffee (31 per cent), and energy drinks (22 per cent) and said that they take caffeine most frequently at home (81 per cent) when dining out (43 per cent), with friends (3 per cent), and at school (25 per cent).

Also Read: World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Amazing Benefits Of Meditation

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages caffeine intake by children and adolescents, and other experts suggest a limit of 100
milligrams per day for teens, the study mentioned. About 60 per cent of parents said that they have heard about the risks of highly caffeinated products but roughly half mentioned that they rarely look at caffeine amounts when buying beverages for their teen. "Parents should consider talking with their teen about the negative impact of excessive caffeine, and then explore non-caffeinated options they can
try together at home, at school or when out with friends," Woolford said. "Parents may also enlist the teen’s healthcare provider in explaining the risks of caffeine and suggesting strategies to cut back," she added.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?