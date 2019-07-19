close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tetosterones

Testosterone replacement therapy ups stroke risk in men

Findings show that the use of TRT was associated with an increased risk of stroke, transient ischemic attack or cardiac arrest during the first two years of use.

Testosterone replacement therapy ups stroke risk in men
Representational Image : Pixabay

Toronto: Aging men with low testosterone levels who take testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) are at a greater risk of experiencing an ischemic stroke or a cardiac arrest especially during the first two years of use, warn researchers.

Published in The American Journal of Medicine, the findings confirm concerns voiced by many health agencies about the potential risks associated with the treatment.

"Our findings show that the use of TRT was associated with an increased risk of stroke, transient ischemic attack or cardiac arrest during the first two years of use," said Christel Renoux from the McGill University in Canada.

According to researchers, there is limited evidence on the long-term clinical benefits of TRT to effectively treat the modestly declining levels of endogenous testosterone levels of aging but healthy men.

"We strongly recommend that clinicians proceed with caution when considering prescribing TRT and first discuss both the potential benefits and risks with patients," Renoux said.

The study analysed a large database of electronic medical records of patients enrolled in primary care practices in the UK and formed a cohort of 15,401 men, aged 45 years or older, with low testosterone levels (hypogonadism).

Users of TRT had a 21 per cent greater risk of cardiovascular events compared with non-users, corresponding to an additional 128 events.

The increased risk appears to be transient, declining after two years of TRT use, which the investigators attribute to a phenomenon called "depletion of susceptibles".

Tags:
Tetosteronesaging mencardiac arrestMedicineCanadaUK
Next
Story

Chinese experts to test long-lasting HIV vaccine on humans

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Breaking News: Governor directs CM HD Kumaraswamy to face floor test by 6pm