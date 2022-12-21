topStoriesenglish
The magical Ashwagandha: 5 Interesting benefits of the Indian herb

Known as Indian ginseng, ashwagandha is an important herb in the Ayurvedic system of medicine. This herbal medicine can increase energy improve overall health and reduce pain, anxiety and inflammation. Read to know what benefits this herb offers.

Dec 21, 2022

Benefits of ashwagandha: Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an evergreen shrub that’s found in India, Africa and parts of the Middle East. The herb's name, Ashwagandha, derives from the root's characteristic aroma, which is similar to horse sweat. Due to its Rasayana (Rejuvenating) and Vata balancing characteristics, ashwagandha is well known to help in controlling issues related to stress and anxiety. Rasayana is a herbal or metallic combination that fosters happiness and a youthful state of physical and mental health.

Here are 5 benefits of this medicinal herb, Ashwagandha:

1.  Potential anti-arthritic properties

Ashwagandha's ability to calm the nervous system may assist it to reduce pain.  This herbal pain reliever appears to have the ability to lessen the severity of pain and disability.

2. Eases anxiety and depressive symptoms

Ashwagandha may also possess potential antidepressant qualities. This suggests that ashwagandha may aid in the treatment of anxiety and depression.

3. Helps normalize cortisol levels

Mental stress has a negative impact on the cardiovascular and circulatory systems. The body's antioxidant defence mechanism is also impacted by stress. Ashwagandha may facilitate the body's stress response which normalizes cortisol levels, which reduces the stress response.

4. Improves sleep quality

Ashwagandha may have sleep-inducing qualities and can aid with sleep-related issues. Additionally, it might make it easier to get to sleep and increase the quality of your sleep.

5. Boosts sexual health

Aphrodisiac (Vajikarana) properties boost stamina and treat diseases including erectile dysfunction. Ashwagandha root powder mixed with milk can be used to treat erectile dysfunction and male infertility.

You must consult a qualified doctor before taking any herbal supplements. 

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

