In today’s world, women are busier than ever before. They're often balancing full-time careers, managing households, raising children, and sometimes caring for elderly parents—all at the same time. While this juggling act can be empowering, it can also take a toll, particularly when women enter the phase of life where menopause starts to kick in. Yet, despite how common this life stage is, the conversation around menopause remains muted, and the healthcare system continues to overlook it. Women in their 40s and 50s are often at their professional peak, and this neglect comes at a cost.

Tamanna Singh, Menopause Coach & Co- founder of Menoveda shares why ignoring women's health in the prime of their lives.

The Multi-Tasking Woman: More Than Just a Superwoman Women today are expected to be multi-taskers. They're handling demanding jobs, parenting, household chores, and social obligations. The mental and physical load is enormous. This is especially true for women who have married later in life and had children in their late 30s or early 40s. These women are caring for young children while simultaneously experiencing the first signs of perimenopause. This dual burden can lead to a perfect storm of stress, exhaustion, and health complications, all while menopause symptoms start to emerge.

For women who marry and have children later, the energy demands on their bodies in their 40s can be overwhelming. They might be running after toddlers while struggling with fatigue, brain fog, and sleep disturbances—all typical symptoms of perimenopause. This is often the first sign that their bodies are undergoing a significant hormonal shift. It can feel like a complete physical and emotional crash.

The Impact of Late Marriages and Parenthood on Health In recent years, it's become increasingly common for women to delay marriage and motherhood to focus on their careers or personal goals. While this is empowering, it also brings its own set of health challenges. Women who give birth later in life face a higher risk of complications like gestational diabetes and high blood pressure. Add to this the hormonal changes of perimenopause that might begin shortly after childbirth, and the body is in a constant state of stress.

During the perimenopause years, estrogen levels fluctuate wildly, leading to a range of symptoms like irregular periods, mood swings, and hot flashes. Women who are already juggling late-stage motherhood and professional responsibilities find themselves battling these symptoms with little to no support. Their health is often pushed to the backburner, as they focus on keeping up with their fast-paced lives. The result? A growing number of women in their 40s and 50s who feel completely burnt out, exhausted, and unsupported.

Crashing Down in the 40s and 50s For many women, their 40s and 50s are a time when they expect to feel settled and accomplished. Yet, this is also the time when menopause symptoms often come to a head. The emotional and physical strain can make women feel as if they’re crashing down. The demands of a career, family, and personal life collide with the symptoms of menopause, leading to a vicious cycle of fatigue, irritability, and emotional instability.

Many women are unaware that menopause can also impact their mental health. Anxiety, depression, and mood swings are common during this phase, yet they’re often misdiagnosed or dismissed. Women are told that it’s just "stress" or a side effect of being too busy, but the reality is that their hormonal health is being ignored.

Without adequate healthcare, education, and support, these women continue to suffer in silence. The lack of conversation around menopause exacerbates the issue. Unlike pregnancy or menstruation, which have specific milestones and public awareness, menopause is still a "hidden" phase of life, leaving many women to feel isolated.

The Healthcare System's Failure Despite the millions of women who experience menopause each year, the healthcare system still largely ignores it. Medical research into menopause remains woefully underfunded, and many healthcare providers are ill-equipped to offer the kind of holistic care that women need during this time. Women are often left to manage their symptoms on their own, or they turn to over-the-counter remedies without fully understanding what’s happening in their bodies.

This neglect is particularly dangerous when you consider the long-term health impacts of menopause. A lack of estrogen increases the risk of osteoporosis, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. But because menopause is seen as a natural phase, many women are not offered the preventative care that could protect them from these serious health risks.

Changing the Conversation The gender gap in how we approach menopause is clear, and it's time we close it. Women in their prime deserve better healthcare, more support, and a louder voice when it comes to their needs. It's time to treat menopause as a significant life transition that requires attention, just like pregnancy or childbirth.

We need more conversations about menopause at home, in the workplace, and in the doctor's office. Women should feel empowered to ask questions, seek help, and make informed decisions about their health. By opening up these conversations, we can ensure that women don’t just survive menopause—they thrive through it.

Moving Forward: Empowering Women Through Menopause Closing the menopause gender gap isn’t just about giving women more information—it’s about giving them the tools and support they need to navigate this life stage with confidence. We need better workplace policies that acknowledge the impact of menopause on women’s productivity and well-being. Employers can offer menopause-friendly environments, flexible working hours, and access to healthcare that addresses both physical and mental health.

At the same time, healthcare providers need to take menopause more seriously. This means offering women a range of treatment options, from hormone therapy to lifestyle changes, that are tailored to their individual needs.