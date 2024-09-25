The Shocking Influence Of Instagram And TikTok On Plastic Surgery: How Social Media Is Redefining Beauty Standards

In the ever-evolving and trend-setting world of social media, major platforms have not just reshaped but also dictated beauty standards, driving new trends in plastic surgery. With their visual nature and massive global reach, these platforms exert significant influence on people's perceptions of beauty, fuelling the desire for cosmetic enhancements.

Dr. Rajat Gupta, DNB, a board-certified plastic surgeon at RG Aesthetics, New Delhi and the esteemed National Secretary of IAAPS has shared why we must encourage a more critical understanding of these trends.

The Rise of the "Instagram Face"

Aesthetic trends like the "Instagram Face" have become emblematic of the influence these platforms hold. This idealized look features prominent cheekbones, plump lips, a slim nose, and flawless skin. Such features are often accentuated by filters and makeup techniques, but for many, cosmetic procedures like lip fillers, rhinoplasty, and cheek implants are the next step to achieving this look. The ability to directly compare one's appearance with influencers, celebrities, and peers intensifies the pressure to conform to these beauty standards.

#PlasticSurgeryCheck and Hashtag Trends

TikTok is banned in India, but hashtag trends, like #PlasticSurgeryCheck, are a testament to the increasing normalization of cosmetic procedures. Influencers openly share their surgical journeys, discussing everything from consultations to recovery. This transparency demystifies plastic surgery, making it more appealing and accessible. Additionally, sponsored posts by cosmetic surgeons and clinics amplify this message, leading viewers to consider similar enhancements without stigma.

Accessibility of Information

Both platforms provide easy access to information about plastic surgery procedures, clinics, and surgeons. Users can research procedures, view before-and-after photos, and read reviews, which can facilitate decision-making and increase the likelihood of undergoing cosmetic treatments.

Influencer Endorsements

Influencers on Instagram and TikTok wield significant power in normalizing cosmetic procedures. They often promote a range of treatments, from non-invasive options like fillers and Botox to surgical enhancements such as rhinoplasty and breast augmentation. Their endorsements can make these procedures seem like viable options for improving one's appearance, further fuelling the plastic surgery trend.

Some Popular Procedures Inspired by Social Media

Lip Augmentation: Fuller lips remain a sought-after feature due to influencers like Kylie Jenner.

Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL): The curvy aesthetic popularized by influencers and celebrities has made this procedure increasingly common.

Rhinoplasty: Many users seek a "perfect" nose similar to those in their filtered images or those of their favourite influencers.

Facial Contouring and Fillers: To achieve sharper jawlines and contoured cheeks as celebs flaunt.

Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Experience

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao had to address rumors about plastic surgery, clarifying that he hasn't gone under the knife. However, he did receive facial fillers about 8-9 years ago, acknowledging the pressures of adhering to certain beauty standards in the film industry.

Rao admitted feeling pressured to look perfect on screen due to audience expectations and comparisons to other celebrities. He also admitted he felt better and confident about himself after the procedure. His transparency highlights the influence of social media, even on established actors, and how platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify beauty standards worldwide.

The Hype of Unrealistic Images and the Role of Experienced Surgeons

A significant aspect of social media influence is the proliferation of highly edited and unrealistic images, creating a distorted perception of beauty.

Filters and Photoshop often blur the lines between reality and fantasy, leading people to seek unattainable features. It necessitates the intervention of experienced plastic surgeons who can help individuals understand realistic expectations.

Surgeons emphasize the importance of aligning cosmetic goals with one's natural features rather than chasing exaggerated ideals that can lead to dissatisfaction and further surgeries.

The influence of Instagram on plastic surgery trends is undeniable. From the rise of specific aesthetic ideals to the normalization of cosmetic enhancements, these platforms continue to shape how individuals perceive and pursue beauty in the digital age.

Through influencer endorsements, viral challenges, and celebrity talks, these platforms normalize cosmetic procedures and make them more accessible to a wider audience. As social media continues to evolve, its impact on plastic surgery trends is likely to persist, emphasizing the importance of critical media literacy and promoting diverse representations of beauty.