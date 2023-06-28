Thinning Hair Troubles? Expert Explains Do’s And Don'ts To Follow For Hair Growth

By Dr Deepali Bhardwaj

Are you exhausted from feeling self-conscious about your thinning hair? Have you experimented with countless hair products to no avail? The issue of hair loss in men has plagued society for decades, but now it's becoming a concern for younger generations. What's to blame? A perfect storm of pollution, stress, pandemic-induced anxiety, work pressure, and exposure to harmful chemicals is wreaking havoc on our hair health.

While hair loss may not cause physical pain, the emotional distress it brings can be unbearable. But fret not, there are solutions to this growing concern. Dr Deepali Bhardwaj MBBS, DVDL, MD (USA.IM) FEADV (Germany), FISD (Iran) shares valuable insights and effective methods that may help you regain your hair and boost your confidence.

Understanding The Hair Growth Cycle

Did you know that your hair goes through a cycle of growth consisting of three phases? First, there's the anagen phase, where your hair actively grows. This phase can last for years! In men, male hormones called androgens accelerate the hair cycle. Next comes the catagen phase, where your hair stops growing and separates from the follicle, the structure beneath the skin that holds the hair in place. This phase lasts for about 10 days. Lastly, there's the telogen phase, where the follicle rests for two or three months before the hair falls out and new hair begins growing in the same follicle. Hair patterns differ significantly between men and women, with hormones playing a vital role in preserving the oval shape of the hairline and minimizing recession.

Causes Of Hair Thinning in Men

Genetics plays a crucial role in the onset of hair loss. However, assuming that you're destined to go bald just because your parents did in their 60s is a fallacy. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern hair loss, can manifest at any point after puberty and gradually intensify over years or even decades. This condition occurs when a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) binds to and miniaturizes hair follicles, resulting in progressively thinner and shorter hair until the follicle stops producing hair altogether. DHT is produced from testosterone by the enzyme 5- alpha-reductase. Unfortunately, many men with this condition eventually become bald. Hormonal imbalances can also contribute to hair loss in men. These imbalances can occur on a spectrum, ranging from minor to significant, and can be influenced by various factors such as age, environment, lifestyle, emotional state, and medical conditions.

Interestingly, hair loss can stem from either insufficient levels of testosterone or an excess of estrogen. Underlying health conditions can also lead to hair loss, including Telogen Effluvium, Anagen Effluvium, Alopecia Areata, Tinea Capitis, Cicatricial Alopecia, Lichen Planopilaris, and hair shaft abnormalities.

Tips For Addressing Hair Thinning: Do's and Don'ts

Natural Remedies

Have you heard of Bhringraj? It's an herb known for its hair growth benefits in Ayurvedic medicine. Some studies have even suggested that Bhringraj extracts are more effective for hair regrowth than minoxidil! Additionally, Chinese hibiscus is widely marketed in India for its positive effects on hair follicles. While further research is needed, adding Saw Palmetto to your diet may also promote hair growth with minimal side effects.

Minoxidil

In India, doctors often prescribe minoxidil twice a day for hair growth. However, it's important to exercise caution and not exceed its usage beyond twice a week. While regular use of this medication can lead to noticeable improvements, discontinuing its use may result in rapid hair loss. It's advisable to limit its usage to avoid any adverse consequences.

Steaming

Engaging in weekly scalp steam can reduce hair follicle miniaturization by promoting blood circulation. This nourishes the hair follicles and supports hair growth.

PRP Technique

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is a safe and widely used procedure for addressing hair fall and thinning. When performed correctly by a skilled dermatologist, it carries minimal risks. The success of PRP treatment depends on factors such as the centrifugation technique, the content of the tube used, and the expertise of the dermatologist. PRP injections have shown promising results in not only preventing hair loss but also thickening the roots of thinning hair, promoting healthy hair growth.

Prescription Medications

Finasteride and dutasteride are commonly prescribed pills for treating hair loss. It's important to note that these medications require at least three months of daily use to see results, and they should only be taken under the supervision of a doctor. Concerns about side effects, such as impotence, are common among men. However, when prescribed according to weight and age, these medications are generally safe and do not cause impotence. Doctors typically limit the duration of prescriptions to six months as a precautionary measure.

Hair Transplant

A hair transplant is a relatively straightforward and safe procedure, provided you choose a qualified and experienced doctor. Positive results can be achieved if the donor region is healthy and the doctor is competent. However, in recent times, the market has been flooded with non-specialists offering various procedures under different names, leading to confusion among people seeking treatment. Additionally, some clinics charge exorbitant amounts, making it challenging to determine which clinics charge exorbitant amounts, making it challenging to determine which clinics provide reliable services and value for money. The gold standard of hair transplant procedures is FUE & FUT. Therefore, it is crucial to select a trained dermatologist or plastic surgeon with substantial experience in hair transplants. Checking the credentials of doctors as per NMC now to ensure the degrees of the treating doctor to save oneself from ongoing malpractices through the Government website is good too.

Maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle, minimizing stress and exposure to harmful chemicals, and making lifestyle changes like quitting smoking and reducing the use of excessive hair gel and hair color can significantly contribute to addressing hair thinning. In the initial stages, various methods such as PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatment, twice weekly application of Minoxidil, or using other hair tonics can yield positive outcomes, particularly when accompanied by gentle scalp massages during application.

The crucial factor is to enhance vascularization, which promotes improved blood circulation, achievable even through light massages while shampooing with mild products during showering. Additionally, it's important to emphasize the significance of water quality. Opting for soft, chemical-free water can greatly benefit the overall health and appearance of your hair. So follow some of these and enjoy your hair but the bottom line is no stress for the tresses! In trained hands at any age, it’s treatable to varied extents.