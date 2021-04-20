This bride gets COVID-19 vaccine in a wedding gown, pics go viral - See inside

New Delhi: Not just one but numerous dreams are shattered as the second wave of COVID-19 hits the world worse than the first one. With protocol in place and vaccination drive in full force, people are expected to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Amid the virus outbreak a second time, viral pictures of California-based female named Sarah Studley cancelled on her dream wedding arrangements because of the ongoing pandemic hit internet.

The pictures show Sarah Studley, dressed in her wedding gown, getting her COVID-19 vaccine jab. She went for a private affair with only immediate family members to attend the ceremony. She chose safety first.

Unfortunately, Sarah could not walk down that aisle in her beautiful wedding gown. Instead, she wore it to her vaccination appointment at M&T Bank Stadium like a boss. Social media users are blown-away by this pretty woman’s strength and sincerity towards her assigned vaccination date.

The University of Maryland Medical System posted four pictures of Sarah from the clinic and captioned it, “Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated.”

Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 — University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

