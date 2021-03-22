हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Watermelon health benefits

This fruit can help you BURN fat

Watermelons are a great source of antioxidants, are full of nutrients and minerals, and will keep you hydrated.

This fruit can help you BURN fat
Pic source: Pixabay

New Delhi: Summers are just around the corner and we are already anticipating scorching sun that would leave us exhausted and dehydrated. But with the hot season also comes various delicious summer fruits and vegetables, that can help you look after your health and skin. One such amazing summer fruit is watermelon.

The juicy fruit is already abundantly available in the market and below are the reasons why you should go and get watermelons for yourself.

1. It will keep you hydrated. Watermelon is about 90 percent water. The fruit is also rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. The fruit is also very filling. So, if you plan on snacking, go grab some watermelons.

2. Great for your skin. Watermelon contains vitamin C, which promotes the production of collagen - a nutrient that improves skin elasticity and increases blood flow. So, intaking watermelon is beneficial for your skin.

3. Rich in antioxidant. Watermelon is rich in antioxidant compounds like Lycopene and Phytosterols. They are good for your heart health and reduce inflammation and helps manage bad cholesterol.

4. Contains anti-cancerous compounds. Compounds like cucurbitacin E and lycopene, which are present in watermelon have properties that inhibit cancer cell growth.

5. Helps in managing weight. Watermelon is very low on calorie content and contains amino acids which help in burning fat.

Also, it is better for you to eat your fruit rather than making juice. This is because when you make juice, you lose important fibres.

So enjoy your summers with cool and appetizing watermelons.

