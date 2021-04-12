हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

A simple 'Inhaling' trick will keep COVID-19 at bay; claims Ayurveda expert

Novel corona virus is evolving every day, but a simple process of inhaling-exhaling will strengthen your Immunity.

A simple &#039;Inhaling&#039; trick will keep COVID-19 at bay; claims Ayurveda expert
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: India is witnessing a second wave of Coronavirus, with daily COVID cases rising exponentially in the country. The country has witnessed over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases by April 11.

The rapid mutation of the virus and never ending new strains have now become more infectious, it is hard to tell, how this situation will manifest in future.

However, Mr Nilesh Jogal, Founder Jogi Ayurved Hospital has a simple hack to protect ourselves against the highly contagious Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Mr Jogal claims that his organisation has been in contact with 4000 COVID positive patients but none of them contracted the virus as they have been regularly taking steam twice a day.

Check out Mr Jogal’s video sharing his hack against coronavirus.

Mr Jogal shares that by inhaling simple water steam from your nostrils and exhaling from your mouth 10 times and then inhaling from your mouth and exhaling from your nostrils ten times can keep you safe against the virus.

There is no need to add anything to the steam. Just plain water is enough. However, if you enjoy aroma, you can add ajwain or eucalyptus.

 You can either buy a steam inhalation apparatus or even steam, using your kitchen utensils.

Mr Jogal, shared this video on his social media and according to his data, whoever has followed it has been marked safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Tags:
COVID-19covidCoronavirusfighting coronavirusCOVID hacks
