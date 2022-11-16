Thyroid Control: THIS is affecting your heart, tips to control your thyroid levels

Thyroid problems: Many essential processes are carried out by the thyroid gland, a tiny gland in the back of your throat that resembles a butterfly. Therefore, there may be a number of effects from thyroid dysfunction, whether it causes too little (hypothyroidism) or too much (hyperthyroidism) thyroid hormone.

The thyroid gland helps in regulating your body's metabolism, which includes most importantly how much oxygen and energy your body utilises, as well as your digestive process, muscle function, and skin tone by creating the ideal level of thyroid hormone.

The thyroid has at least some effect on every organ in the body, including the heart. The many ways that an overactive thyroid affects your heart also mean that it can result in a variety of symptoms. Knowing these signs can help you seek immediate medical attention to prevent serious cardiac problems.

1. Rapid heart rate

Interestingly, one of the most typical symptoms linked to elevated thyroid hormone levels is a rapid heart rate since an overactive thyroid accelerates the rate at which your heart beats. While everyone occasionally has a rapid heartbeat (for example, when they're anxious or stressed), hyperthyroidism makes this happen constantly, even while you're at rest.

2. Irregular heart rate

You may get atrial fibrillation or an irregular heartbeat as a result of hyperthyroidism. Again, while small "blips" in your normal rhythm pattern often aren't something to worry about, chronic abnormalities can dramatically increase your risk of stroke. Atrial fibrillation, also known as 'Cardiac arrhythmias', happens when the upper chambers of your heart pulse erratically and "out of sync."

3. High blood pressure and chest pain

In addition to having high blood pressure, many persons with hyperthyroidism also have overactive hearts, which contributes to this condition. Atherosclerosis (clogged or constricted arteries) can exacerbate chest pain or angina if you also have high blood pressure. All of this added stress on the heart can cause cardiac hypertrophy, which eventually results in heart failure by generating an enlarged heart and thicker heart walls.

4. Heart failure

Heart failure can sometimes result from hyperthyroidism on its own. On the other hand, a higher risk of heart failure with hyperthyroidism is typical if the pre-existing cardiac disease is present. It may be challenging to treat this.

Tips to prevent serious problems

- Quit smoking.

- Visit your doctor regularly.

- Healthy diet.

- Alcohol in moderation.

- Physical activity for 30 minutes minimum.