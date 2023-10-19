Top 10 Calcium-Rich Dry Fruits For Strong And Healthy Bones

Strong bones are essential for overall health, and one crucial nutrient for bone health is calcium. While dairy products are often associated with calcium, there are several plant-based sources, including dry fruits, that can help you meet your calcium needs.

Incorporating these calcium-rich dry fruits into your diet can be a delicious and convenient way to ensure you're getting enough of this vital mineral. Remember that a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate vitamin D intake are also crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Dry fruits can be an excellent addition to your diet to boost your calcium intake and support strong bones. By including a variety of these calcium-rich dry fruits, you can promote better bone health and overall well-being.

Here are top 10 dry fruits rich in calcium that can contribute to stronger bones and a healthier you.

Almonds:

Almonds are a fantastic source of calcium, containing approximately 76 mg of calcium per 28 grams. They are also packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E and healthy fats, making them a great addition to your diet.

Figs:

Figs are another calcium-rich dry fruit, providing around 55 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They also offer dietary fiber and natural sweetness.

Dates:

Dates are not only sweet and delicious but also offer around 64 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They are a great snack option to boost your calcium intake.

Prunes:

Prunes are known for their digestive benefits and contain about 43 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They can be a tasty way to incorporate more calcium into your diet.

Sesame Seeds:

These tiny seeds are packed with calcium, with approximately 989 mg of calcium per 100 grams. You can sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or include them in various recipes for a calcium boost.

Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds are rich in calcium, providing about 631 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They are also high in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making them an excellent choice for bone health.

Sunflower Seeds:

Sunflower seeds contain approximately 120 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They are not only a source of calcium but also provide healthy fats and protein.

Pistachios:

Pistachios are a delicious and nutritious snack that offers around 131 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making them an excellent choice for strong bones.

Walnuts:

While not as high in calcium as some other dry fruits, walnuts still provide approximately 98 mg of calcium per 100 grams. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients.

Brazil Nuts:

Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of selenium, but they also contain around 160 mg of calcium per 100 grams. These nuts can be included in your diet to support bone health.

