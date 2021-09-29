Try these simple home remedies for glowing skin

New Delhi: Concept of self-care has become very common in recent years, which also includes taking care of one's skin and body. Various brands advertise expensive skin care products for a healthy and glowing skin. However, you don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket to look after your skin. Try these simple home remedies, to get a glowing and radiating skin.

Turmeric

Turmeric or Haldi is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Antioxidants present in turmeric slow downs cell damage and help in getting rid of puffiness.

How to use turmeric: Mix a teaspoon of turmeric with 2 teaspoons of gram flour and a little bit of milk till it becomes a thick paste. Apply it on your face and neck and remove it when it dries up.

Honey

Honey contains proteins, amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and boasts of antimicrobial properties that are really good for your skin. Honey also has great moisturizing properties.

How to use honey: Take one teaspoon baking powder, one teaspoon lemon juice and one teaspoon honey and mix it well. Apply it well on your face and wash it in fifteen minutes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a simple ingredient that can do wonders for your skin. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and has moisturizing properties.

How to use Aloe Vera: You can directly apply aloe vera juice on your face and can also make a mask by adding lemon juice and honey in aloe vera gel and leave it on your skin for 20 minutes.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has lactic acid which is beneficial for your skin. It helps in diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by tightening and shrinking pores.

How to use yoghurt: Take 2 tablespoon of yoghurt, 1 teaspoon of honey and and a pinch of turmeric mix it well and apply the paste on your face for 15 minutes.

Hope these simple tips help you get the flawless skin that you have always been dreaming of.