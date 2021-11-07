Two cities in UP report nearly 80 cases of Zika virus; know symptoms, treatment & other details

New Delhi: Expressing concern at the rapidly rising cases of Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday, instructing officials to speed up sanitisation work. "Infection of Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required," he said.

Meanwhile, Kannauj district has reported its first Zika virus case, Chief Medical Officer Dr Vinod Kumar told ANI. In Kanpur, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the district stands at 79 as it stepped up surveillance to check its spread.

Know the symptoms, treatment and other details related to Zika Virus.

What is Zika virus?

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. Notably, the virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sex partners.

What are Zika virus symptoms?

1. Malaise or headache,

2. Mild fever,

3. Rash,

4. Muscle and joint pain,

5. Conjunctivitis.

The incubation period of Zika virus is estimated to be 3 to 14 days and the symptoms typically last for 2 to 7 days, as per experts. Though, most people do not develop any symptom, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also read: After Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj reports first Zika virus case

How to treat Zika virus infection?

Though, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus here’s what to do if diagnosed:

* Immediately, treat the symptoms.

* Get ample amount of rest.

* Stay hydrated - drink enough fluids.

* Take medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol®) to reduce fever and pain.

* Do not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) until dengue can be ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding.

* If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking any other additional medication.

How to prevent Zika infection?

The virus infection can only be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. Special attention should be given to prevent mosquito bites among pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and young children, advices WHO.

In India, the first local outbreak of Zika virus was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July, 2017. Subsequently, Zika virus has been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra and now in Uttar Pradesh.

