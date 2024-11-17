Understanding Epilepsy: Causes, Treatment, And Life Beyond Seizures

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that affects millions of people worldwide, characterized by recurrent seizures caused by abnormal brain activity. These seizures can range from mild episodes of altered behavior to severe convulsions and unconsciousness, affecting individuals of all ages. While the exact cause of epilepsy often remains elusive, genetics, brain injuries, infections, and other medical conditions can play a significant role in its onset. Living with epilepsy may pose unique challenges, but with proper diagnosis, treatment, and support, many individuals lead fulfilling and independent lives. Dr. Aditya Gupta, Director- Neurosurgery & Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital Gurugram, shares his insights.

Q What Is Epilepsy?

Dr. Aditya Gupta (AG): Epilepsy is a neurological condition of abnormal activity transmitted by the brain, which creates recurrent seizures that can be mild, moderate, or severe. This may be an abnormal change in behavior, sensations, or unconscious loss. Anyone at any age can develop this condition; apparently, these triggers are influenced by genetics, injury to the brain, or infections.

Q ⁠Who gets epilepsy- genetic or some condition makes one prone or can happen to anyone ?

AG: Epilepsy can strike anyone. However, there are higher risks for certain factors. Genetics is involved, as people inherit a propensity to seizures sometimes. Sometimes the increased risks are linked through family history because of a history of epilepsy. Epilepsy can also be caused by other factors such as brain injury, infection, stroke, or high fever. Developmental disorders or even a history of head trauma in some cases. Anyone can acquire this condition, though it is more common to encounter it in children and elderly persons. Knowing the cause does help control the condition; however, most cases have less of an obvious cause and thereby place its outcome into the unseen.

Q ⁠What’s the treatment ?

AG: For some patients surgery can be performed when medicines are not working. There are dietary options like the ketogenic diet that may help in control seizure when drugs have failed. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) or deep brain stimulation (DBS) can also be considered for resistant cases. To obtain the best treatment possible, epilepsy patients and professionals should work well together.

Q ⁠Living with epilepsy: How to lead a regular life with epilepsy?

AG: Epilepsy management and life However, people with epilepsy have to carry out the daily practice of managing epileptic seizures leading an ordinary life. Medications should be taken exactly as prescribed by the doctor, a normal healthy pattern, such as regular sleep, exercise, and a balanced diet is recommended, and several triggers for seizure such as stress or flashing lights can be avoided. Those who suffer from epilepsy should report to family, friends, and workmates about the condition. Staying active, having a good attitude, and keeping close to family members or support groups can make daily living easier. Care and precautions can enable most people with epilepsy to lead rich, independent lives.

Q ⁠Is it curable ?

AG: Epilepsy is not considered curable, but it is manageable. Many people can control their seizures with medication, lifestyle changes, or surgery. Some individuals may experience long periods without seizures, while others might find complete seizure freedom. Early diagnosis and consistent treatment can help improve the quality of life. In some cases, epilepsy may become less severe or resolve with age.