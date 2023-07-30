Understanding Menopause: Strategies On Creating Menstrual Health-Friendly Work Environment In Indian Offices

As more working women have begun to speak up about how they cope with the challenges that this natural phase of life entails, menopause has appropriately attracted a lot of attention in recent years.

Jigna Patel, Chief Technical and Operations Officer, British Safety Council shares the dire need to create awareness about menstrual health and the menopausal phase in the life of female employees at Indian offices.

Menopause-related symptoms can frequently cause women to struggle in the workplace, perhaps even needing to take extended breaks from their employment, impeding not only their well-being and sense of confidence but their professional advancement and harming corporate balance.



With the glass ceilings being pushed there are also more women in the workplace, particularly in senior and leadership roles than previous generations.

Menopause, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, marks the end of a woman's reproductive years and brings about various physical, hormonal, and emotional changes.

While menopause is a natural and inevitable phase in a woman's life, its impact on work-life often remains unaddressed.

Many women face symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleeplessness and fatigue and cognitive changes that can affect their ability to perform optimally. Together with a lack of awareness, these challenges contribute to many women opting for extended career breaks or leaving the workforce altogether.

It does not have to be this way. Employers can retain highly seasoned talent and strengthen diversity by developing a positive and proactive organisational culture.

Being menopause-aware and friendly benefits businesses in many ways, including the financial advantages of keeping their more experienced employees, reducing staff absence by addressing and avoiding illness and preventing the risk of expensive employer forums by ensuring all coworkers are properly cared for.

Potential employees will see that the company cares about their welfare and has their best interests at heart. The inclusive culture and empathy foster understanding and unity, making this a supportive workplace.

How to be a Menopause-Friendly Employer?

According to a recent survey by a leading life sciences company, 79% of participants expressed that women felt uneasy discussing menopause, even with their loved ones, peers, or coworkers.

A menopause policy that acknowledges the specific needs of women during menopause, visibly supported by senior leadership is a powerful first step in establishing an inclusive and understanding culture.

From there, building employee awareness at all levels and educating them about menopause is the first step in creating a supportive work environment.

Educating people including women about menopause, its symptoms, and the available resources can help reduce the stigma attached to this stage. Employee education through seminars, webinars, and interactive sessions can increase understanding of menopause among staff members and establish a supportive environment at work.

Reviewing workplace arrangements may include incorporating provisions for additional breaks, access to private spaces for managing symptoms, or modified work environments to regulate temperature and ventilation.

Running comprehensive women's wellness programmes so that women can learn about what is happening to them and strategies to cope with physical, mental and emotional symptoms during this time can be immensely effective.

Making provision to access counselling services, support groups and workshops on managing symptoms, reducing stress and overall well-being. Integrating these programs not only supports women during menopause but also promotes a healthier workforce and improves employee productivity and job satisfaction.

It is crucial to foster an inclusive and compassionate community.

Women can express their worries and seek the assistance they require by being given discussions for discourse, open yet discreet channels of contact, and nonjudgmental environments.

Managers and coworkers should receive training on recognising and respectfully addressing the difficulties women face now.

Offering flexible work schedules is another one of the most effective strategies to support women going through menopause. Women can manage their symptoms, seek medical care, and maintain a work-life balance with the help of flexible work hours, remote work choices, or part-time schedules. Such agreements increase overall productivity and job happiness while also benefiting women.

Indian workplaces must understand how crucial it is to support women during the menopause transition. By embracing menopause-friendly practices, businesses demonstrate their commitment to gender equality, diversity, and employee well-being.

Organisations can retain valuable, qualified, and competent people, increase diversity, and improve the general well-being of their workforce by fostering a more supportive atmosphere.

To create an inclusive workplace that honours women throughout their professional journeys, educating employees, providing flexible work arrangements, implementing health and wellness programs, and developing empathy and inclusion is imperative.

Undoubtedly, empowering women during this transition and accepting menopause as a natural yet challenging phase will result in a more prosperous workforce and organisation.