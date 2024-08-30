Understanding Oral Cancer: Risk Factors, Screening, And Early Detection

Oral cancer is a global health challenge that encompasses cancers of the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat. It is a serious health concern that warrants both awareness and action. Oral cancer is the most common cancer among men globally and ranks third among women. Its prevalence is particularly high in South and Southeast Asia, where widespread practices like tobacco chewing and betel quid use contribute significantly to the rates of this disease. The burden of oral cancer is significant, with a high mortality rate of nearly 7.5%, largely due to diagnoses occurring at advanced stages.

Although oral cancer is easily visible and can be detected early through routine screening, it frequently goes undiagnosed until it has reached a more severe stage. The prevalence of oral cancer differs around the world, making it important to assess its impact across various regions, including globally and specifically in India. Globally, there are 3,77,713 new cases of oral cancer and 1,77,757 deaths each year, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (2022). In India, there are 1,43,759 new cases of oral cancer and 79,979 deaths annually, as reported by Globocon - WHO (2022).

As an experienced dentist with over 3 decades of practice, committed to advancing oral health, I am dedicated to shedding light on the risk factors associated with oral cancer and emphasizing the importance of regular screening and early detection. This approach enhances patient outcomes and fortifies our collective effort in combating this insidious disease.

The goal here is to assess the epidemiological status of oral cancer in India including updates on risk factors, advancements in prevention, treatment options, associated costs and monitoring practices. Prof. Dr. P. Parthasarathi Reddy, Founder Chairman FMS Dental Clinics shares risk factors, screening, and early detection of oral cancer in detail:

Risk Factors for Oral Cancer

Tobacco Use: The link between tobacco use and oral cancer is well-established. Whether in the form of cigarettes, cigars or smokeless tobacco, nicotine and other harmful chemicals contribute significantly to cancer risk. Tobacco users are significantly more likely to develop oral cancer than non-users. The primary risk factors for oral cancer in India are the use of tobacco and areca nut. Tobacco contains carcinogens that cause DNA damage in oral cells.

Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption synergistically interacts with tobacco to increase the risk of oral cancer. Chronic alcoholics face a heightened risk, particularly when alcohol and tobacco are used together.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): HPV has been implicated in the development of oral cancers. This sexually transmitted virus is increasingly recognized as a significant risk factor, especially among younger populations.

Age and Gender: Oral cancer predominantly affects individuals over the age of 50, with a higher prevalence in men compared to women. However, trends are shifting and younger individuals, especially those with HPV-related cancers, are becoming more affected.

Family History: A family history of oral cancer can elevate the risk due to genetic predispositions.

Sun Exposure: Prolonged exposure to sunlight can increase the risk of lip cancer. Those with outdoor occupations or habits that expose them to direct sunlight without adequate protection are at a greater risk.

Poor Oral Hygiene and Diet: Poor oral hygiene and a diet lacking in essential nutrients can contribute to oral cancer risk. Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in vitamins A and C, may play a role in the development of oral cancer.

The Importance of Regular Screening

Early Detection: Routine dental check-ups include oral cancer screenings, which can identify potentially precancerous lesions or early-stage cancers. Early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and can reduce the need for more invasive procedures.

Non-Invasive and Quick: Oral cancer screenings are straightforward and non-invasive. Dentists perform visual and tactile examinations of the oral cavity, often supplemented by advanced technologies like oral cancer screening devices. This process is quick and can be seamlessly integrated into regular dental visits.

Preventative Health Measure: Regular screenings are not just diagnostic but preventative. Identifying and addressing risk factors early on can lead to proactive measures that mitigate further risk, such as lifestyle changes or targeted interventions.

During screenings, dentists also educate patients about self-examination techniques and the importance of reporting any unusual symptoms such as persistent sores, lumps or changes in oral tissues.