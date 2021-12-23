हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Unvaccinated, Delta survivors have no protection against Omicron: Study

According to the study, the antibodies did not recognise Omicron as a threat due to its heavily mutated nature compared to the Delta variant.

Unvaccinated, Delta survivors have no protection against Omicron: Study
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

London: While it is known that Covid infections give natural antibodies, a new study has shown that people who are unvaccinated but were previously infected by the Delta Covid variant may have very little protection against the new vaccine-evading Omicron.

To measure antibody levels, researchers from the Medical University of Innsbruck, in Austria, compared the blood of those who had beaten Delta against Omicron, Daily Mail reported.

Only one out of seven samples produced enough of the infection-fighting proteins to neutralise Omicron.

"This essentially means the antibodies did not recognise Omicron as a threat due to its heavily mutated nature compared to the Delta variant," the researchers said.

On the contrary, Covid survivors who were also fully vaccinated showed an increased ability to combat the strain, suggesting that prior infection alone offers virtually no protection against catching Omicron, the report said.

The team also tested two doses of the Pfizer jabbed with Omicron and found that it fared better - nine out of 20 samples produced enough antibodies to fight off the new Covid variant before it caused infection.

A similar test for two doses of the Moderna jab showed only one out of 10 was successful in generating antibodies against Omicron, the report said.

Overall, the best results were found in five samples taken from those who had both survived a previous Covid infection and then later got a vaccine - a group of people the researchers dubbed the 'super-immune', the report said.

Although the study has small numbers, it added to research demonstrating Omicron's ability to dodge immunity, Professor Lawrence Young, a microbiologist from the University of Warwick in the UK was quoted as saying.

He stated it was "dangerous" to infer any findings from the study, and added that the study reinforced the importance of getting a booster.

"It's dangerous to extrapolate what this data means for immune protection in vaccinated individuals other than reinforcing the value of booster vaccination - which is likely to be similar to the super immune individuals in this study," Young noted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronOmicron threatDelta variantcovid vaccineCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Is untreated HIV behind the emergence of Omicron?

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Two killed in blast at Ludhiana court