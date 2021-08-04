Use Neem and Aloe Vera this monsoon season for flawless skin

New Delhi: Who doesn't love dewy skin during monsoon with minimal fuss? The season of monsoon brings its own set of challenges that demand a different kind of skincare routine. The humidity present in the air during this time definitely adversely impacts the texture of our skin.

Like we change our clothes seasonally, it is important to keep adapting our skincare routine to the changing season. For monsoons, it is essential to treat our skin with products that nourish without leaving behind a layer of grease, that moisturizes and softens the skin. The rains cause dryness, itchiness, dull skin that leads to acne and other skin allergies. The need for germ protection also goes up in monsoons with the extra sweating due to increased humidity. Therefore, the best ritual to include in your bathing routine is using ingredients like Neem Oil and Aloe Vera regularly.

Let's look at their benefits:

Neem and Aloe Vera have active natural constituents with benefits like nourishment, soothing and protection of skin from pollutants and germs. These ingredients are enriched with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are suitable for all skin types as they deeply cleanse the skin, and maintain the balance in oil production. They are rich in vitamins A, C and E, which are antioxidants that neutralise the free radicals/waste released by our cells and boost overall skin health.

A combination of the two can help with healing infinite skin issues that concern us during the monsoon season:

* Clears excess oil accumulation and breakouts -- Neem and Aloe Vera helps in deep cleansing of skin. This further helps in removing excess oil that gets accumulated and causes severe acne, and redness on the skin. The magical combination with its antibacterial properties helps prevent surface build up or oil build up on the skin to improve overall texture. Regular use of both ingredients together leaves the skin looking radiant and rejuvenated.

* A boost of natural hydration -- When the weather is humid, greasiness can be the biggest bane. Aloe Vera has water-dense properties. It performs a role of natural hydrator and prevents the skin from dehydration without packing in the greasy element that you might find in normal creams and moisturisers. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it helps in minimising clogged pores. If used daily, aloe vera provides moisturisation and freshens up the skin.

* Prevents skin infection -- Neem is one of the best antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral agents on planet earth. It prevents the skin from various skin infections especially if you getting wet in the rain, wading through water-logged streets or wearing sweaty clothes for an extended period of time. If used in a combination with aloe vera in an everyday product like a bodywash, one can stay protected from infections, while keeping skin healthy, smooth and supple.