Valentine's Day 2023: 5 Yoga Asanas to Practise With Your Partner and Stay fit

A couple who exercise together stays together! Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love and that does not only mean sharing flowers, chocolates, or gifts and eating out. There's nothing more meaningful than doing activities you are both passionate about or a habit you want to pick. Exercising together can be a great way of spending some time on Valentine's Day. Yoga asanas not only make you physically fit, but is great for your mental health too. So what's better than taking out some time and doing yoga with your partner or that special someone on this day?

Valentine's Day: 5 Yoga Asanas that Couples can Practice

Sukhasana (Happy Pose)

Sit in an upright position with the left leg tucked inside the right thigh and the right leg tucked inside the left thigh. Place your palms on the knee and make Siddha Mudra. Sit erect and hold the pose.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)

Stretch your legs forward with knees slightly bent. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, if not hold any part that is accessible.

Samasthithi (Equal Standing) /Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Stand in an erect position and tall with your toes and heels together. Take deep breaths, keep your shoulders relaxed, and hold the position. Your body weight should be balanced on both feet equally. Your arms must hang naturally with the elbows slightly bent and the palms facing forward. In the Mountain Pose, you can stretch your hands above your head with your fingers of both palms interlocked and facing the ceiling.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Stand with your back against each other. Stand with your legs hip-width apart. Bend your knees slowly and go lower down as if you are sitting on a chair. Reach the 90-degree angle in your knees and then hold the position. Transition to a standing position slowly, and in sync with your partner.

Balasana (Child Pose)

Sit on your heels and kneel down. Exhale and bend forward and lay your torso down between your thighs. For an extended Child Pose, have your arms stretched out.

Remember, these yoga asanas can very well be practiced alone but with your partner, it can just turn a little bit more invigorating. Be sure to check with your doctor before you begin any new exercise regime. So do yoga and gift each other good health and peace of mind this Valentine's Day.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for an expert's advice. Consult your doctorand yoga trainers. Zee News does not confirm this.)