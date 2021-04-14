Varicose Veins, if ignored can lead to complications

New Delhi: More than 190 million people globally suffer from varicose veins. In India, more than 10 million people are affected from Varicose Veins every year. Globally more than 30 million people suffer from acute or more serious form of venous disease, yet the majority remains untreated.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat, an endovascular specialist, who has been recently awarded by Times Healthcare Leaders for his Excellence in Vascular & Endovascular Speciality and provides varicose veins treatment in Mumbai says that patients affected or suffering from varicose veins or spider veins, should not take it lightly or ignore this problem. In India people with varicose veins don’t think it as a serious illness. Therefore, they should be made more aware of what it is and how it surfaces, its possible complications and treatment.

If you notice in your leg enlarged, swollen, and twisting veins, often appearing blue or dark purple than you are suffering from varicose veins. The damaged valve of superficial veins of lower limb leads to the formation of varicose veins, resulting in the decrease of the blood flow from lower limbs to the heart. Most of the time varicose veins is found in legs, feet and particularly calves area. It happens due to continuous sitting or standing, improper walking posture, improper shoes, or to due to hereditary etc. For most people varicose veins are uncomfortable, annoying, or cosmetic disfiguring, varicose veins can cause aching pain and discomfort. Sometimes varicose veins leads to more-serious problems and can lead to loss of limb.

Signs and symptoms to look for to ascertain varicose veins include:

● Dark purple or blue in color veins

● Cord like twisted and bulging veins.

● Ache or heavy feeling in legs

● Itching around veins.

● Burning sensation, swelling, muscle cramping in lower legs

● Severe pain after long sitting or standing

Fortunately, today there are many successful treatment options available to get rid of varicose veins; here we look at those treatment options available in India.

Endovenous laser treatment: This process does not require hospitalisation on the contrary it may be done in healthcare provider’s centre. The procedure normally takes an hour’s time and patient can likely go home on the same day. Endovenous laser treatment is a process, which uses laser to reduce swelling and bulging of veins. Laser surgery shrinks and closes the varicose vein and seals off the vein making blood flow through other nearby veins.

Surgery: A surgical procedure called ligation and stripping is performed to remove the affected veins. Surgery for the removal of varicose is usually carried out under general anaesthetic and requires hospitalisation.

VenaSeal closure system: This is the latest and the new system for treating varicose veins. The VenaSeal system transports a small amount of a specially formulated medical adhesive to close the diseased vein, making the blood flow to the nearby healthy vein, which provides relief from the symptom.

VenaSeal system is the most comfortable procedure compared to the other two options as; it is a simple outpatient procedure, it requires no tumescent anesthesia, less pain and bruising compared to the thermal ablation or laser treatment, faster recovery compared to the other two.

This Venaseal technique is a real boon for the older patient who have developed advanced vein disease like severe pain, skin damage and open wounds which earlier could not be treated through surgery or Endovenous laser treatment. Let us look deep into Venaseal closure system

The system called VenaSeal closure system is the most advanced and USFDA approved. In this procedure an advanced medically formulated adhesive is used to close the diseased vein segment safely and effectively and re-route the blood flow through nearby health veins.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat says “The VenaSeal closure system is apt and suitable for people who have symptom with superficial varicose veins of the legs. The sterile kit of venaseal consist of medically formulated special adhesive, a delivery system components that include a catheter, dispenser gun, dispenser tips, guide wire, and syringes. In VenaSeal closure system, an endovascular specialist inserts syringe filled with the medical adhesive into a dispensing gun which is attached to a catheter. Under the ultrasound guidance the catheter is then advanced into the diseased vein. The catheter is placed in specific areas along the affected or diseases vein and the specialist conducts a series of trigger pulls to transport, deliver the medical adhesive and compression is applied to the affected leg during the procedure.”

The VenaSeal closure system is devised and designed to drastically bring down the recovery time and minimize patient discomfort. Venaseal is a new, minimally invasive treatment option for varicose veins which requires little to no recovery time and there is no risk of injury to any of the nerves or skin.

Dr. Bhavesh Arun Popat says that not all patients are eligible for Venaseal Closure System procedure, a proper evaluation is required by an endovascular specialist to decide whether the patient is a candidate for this procedure.

