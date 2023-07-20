Waterborne Disease: 8 Early Signs And Symptoms of Dengue You Should NOT Ignore

Excessive rains have caused waterlogging in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and other cities. Rapid urbanization and improper drainage systems have exacerbated waterlogging. Construction sites with inadequate drainage have collected rainwater and contributed to the creation of mosquito breeding sites. Due to these reasons the ‘dengue scare’ has increased manifold as waterlogging can contribute to the breeding and proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes, which are the primary vectors responsible for transmitting dengue virus.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and can lead to severe complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly. The Aedes mosquitoes prefer to lay their eggs in stagnant water, and waterlogged areas provide an ideal breeding ground for them to thrive.

Dengue can progress rapidly, leading to severe complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening. Early diagnosis and appropriate medical care significantly improve the chances of a full recovery.



Recognizing the early signs of dengue is crucial for seeking medical attention and preventing the condition from worsening. Here are some early symptoms of dengue that you should not ignore:

Dengue Signs And Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

High Fever

Sudden onset of a high fever, often as high as 104°F (40°C), is one of the primary signs of dengue. The fever may last for several days.

Severe Headache

Intense headaches, often located behind the eyes, are common in dengue-infected individuals.

Pain Behind The Eyes

Dengue can cause discomfort and pain behind the eyes, which may worsen with eye movement.

Joint And Muscle Pain

Dengue is also known as "breakbone fever" because of the severe joint and muscle pain it can cause, leading to a feeling of bone-breaking pain.

Nausea And Vomiting

Dengue infection can result in nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Skin Rash

Some individuals with dengue may develop a characteristic skin rash, which may appear a few days after the fever starts.

Mild Bleeding

In some cases, dengue can cause mild bleeding, such as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or easy bruising.

Fatigue

Feeling extremely tired and fatigued is common in the early stages of dengue infection.

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms and there is a risk of dengue infection (such as living in or traveling to a dengue-endemic area), it is essential to seek medical attention immediately.

