What Is Acidity? Know About Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies To Cure It

In today's world problems have become very normal and frequent in everyone’s life but they can lead to some very serious medical problems world, digestive. It is an ongoing digestive problem caused by acid from the stomach or bile reaching the food pipe and burning the lining. Many people confuse it with other stomach problems like heartburn, gas, etc.

What Causes Acidity?

Stress

Smoking

Less sleep

Over-eating

Skipping meals

Eating at inconvenient times

Consuming alcoholic beverages

Consuming unhealthy, spicy, or oily foods

Consuming an excessive amount of tea, coffee, or cold drinks

Digestive conditions such as Ulcers, Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), etc.

Common Symptoms Of Acidity-

Indigestion

Foul breath

Constipation

Flatulence or gastritis

Burps on a regular basis

Undigested food regurgitation

Feelings of nausea or vomiting

After-meal heaviness in the stomach

Pain in the chest and sensations of burning in the stomach

Home Remedies For Acidity

Suck on a clove to relieve acidity and related symptoms such as flatulence, indigestion, nausea, and discomfort in the stomach A glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach before retiring to bed relieves acidity. A glass of watermelon juice can help relieve acid reflux and improve digestion. To avoid acid reflux, gas, and to enhance digestion, chew one cardamom pod each day. 1 teaspoon of fennel powder in a glass of warm water reduces acidity and associated symptoms such as heartburn and bloating and improves digestion. To relieve acidity, chew cumin seeds straight or boil 1 teaspoon in a glass of water and swallow it as it prevents heartburn, discomfort, nausea, bloating, constipation, and so on. Apple Cider Vinegar contains proteins, enzymes, and pectin, making it a highly nutritious addition to your diet. Almonds are high in minerals and fiber, which can help minimize the risk of heartburn and absorb acid. Jaggery includes both potassium and magnesium, a lump of jaggery may be precisely what you need to settle your seething tummy. Mint leaves provide a cooling impact on the entire body in addition to helping with digestion. Buttermilk's lactic acid balances stomach acidity and has a relaxing effect. Acidity and associated effects can be avoided by chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea. It also improves digestion. Bananas neutralize acidity and give relief from heartburn. Papaya reduces stomach acid results and gives acidity relief. Ajwain consumption reduces acidity and flatulence. It helps digestion and acts as an anti-acidic agent.

Apart from these several home remedies you can try these changes in your lifestyle to avoid Acidity, consume healthy meals daily, Maintain healthy by engaging in any kind of exercise, like swimming, cycling, dancing, or the activity of your choice, try to Avoid smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages and eat your meals at a provide times.