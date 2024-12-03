What Is Bleeding Eye Disease: Check Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention, And All You Need To Know

The Marburg virus, infamously called the "bleeding eye virus," has claimed 15 lives in Rwanda. This highly infectious pathogen, related to the Ebola virus, causes severe hemorrhagic fever and, in critical cases, bleeding from the eyes, nose, and mouth.

What is Marburg Virus Disease?

The Marburg virus causes Marburg virus disease (MVD), a deadly illness with a fatality rate of 24% to 88%, depending on the outbreak and medical care availability. It spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or materials and has fruit bats as its natural hosts.

Symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease

Symptoms usually appear 2 to 21 days after exposure:

Early Symptoms: High fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.

Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting by day three.

Hemorrhagic Symptoms: From day five, bleeding from the eyes, nose, gums, or other orifices may occur.

In severe cases, deep-set eyes, extreme fatigue, and rapid shock can lead to death within 8–9 days.

How is Marburg Virus Transmitted?

The virus spreads through direct contact with:

→ Bodily fluids of infected individuals.

→ Contaminated surfaces or objects like bedding.

→ Initial human infections are often linked to exposure to fruit bats.

Is There a Vaccine?

Currently, there is no approved vaccine for Marburg virus disease. Experimental treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, are under development.

Treatment and Prevention

Treatment:

Supportive care: Hydration, oxygen therapy, and managing symptoms.

Experimental therapies are being researched but are not yet widely available.

Prevention:

Avoid contact with bats and infected individuals.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings.

Implement strict infection control measures, contact tracing, and quarantines.

Efforts by global health organizations aim to improve diagnostics, develop vaccines, and contain outbreaks effectively.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)