What Is Digital Health? Here's How Technology Is Empowering Doctors And Healthcare

Technology has a profound impact on every sector. Global awareness has been captivated by the remarkable technological progress in providing digital healthcare in the past few years especially due to the pandemic.

The healthcare system's nervous system is now digitalization. It involves expediting the recognition and eradication of substantial inequalities in local, regional, international, and personal healthcare.

What is Digital Healthcare?

Digital health, often known as digital healthcare, is a wide, interdisciplinary term that encompasses ideas from the point where technology and healthcare converge. By combining software, hardware, and services, digital health brings digital transformation to the healthcare industry.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognised digital health as a means to achieve global health and well-being, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 2030).

Dr Kanury V S Rao, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), PredOmix says, “We are witnessing a rapid technology revolution in healthcare, empowering doctors with advanced tools and data-driven insights. These advancements have undoubtedly improved diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and patient outcomes. Technology is enabling doctors to offer better treatments and enhance patient experiences, from the broad use of electronic health records for seamless data management to artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and telemedicine services."

"For instance, in cancer, new technologies are empowering doctors with state-of-the-art diagnostic modalities such as advanced imaging systems, AI-driven algorithms for early disease detection, and precision medicine tools such as genomics for personalized treatment plans. It is crucial to emphasize that amidst these remarkable progressions, the doctor's touch of empathy remains irreplaceable in patient care. While advancements enhance medical capabilities, genuine human compassion ensures a patient-centred approach, creating a harmonious balance between technology and care”.

According to the World Health Organisation, the phrase "digital health" refers to eHealth that makes use of cutting-edge computer sciences including big data, blockchain, genomics, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), genomics, and business analytics.

Doctors may more easily manage their time and focus on providing professional and individualised patient care instead of handling administrative tasks when they achieve digital transformation. Furthermore, diagnostic accuracy is increased with access to analytics and digital health information.

Dr Rubeena Zainab, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital adds further, “Technology is transforming healthcare, empowering doctors and revolutionizing patient care. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) enable seamless communication among healthcare providers, reducing errors and improving patient outcomes.

Telemedicine has emerged as a game-changer, enhancing access to healthcare, especially during global health challenges. AI and ML analyze vast data, leading to more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans."

"The healthcare industry has seen a significant transition in recent years as a result of fast technological improvements. From telemedicine and artificial intelligence to electronic health records and precision medicine, technology has significantly altered how we care for patients," Ayush Atul Mishra CEO and Co-founder, of Tattvan E-Clinics comments.

"These discoveries have not only made healthcare more accessible but have also changed the way we detect illnesses, treat patients and ultimately improve their overall well-being. Telemedicine has quickly emerged as a transformational force in the healthcare business, transforming the way people get medical care. With new technology and the demand for accessible and convenient healthcare, hospitals and healthcare firms are embracing telemedicine to address difficulties and improve patient experiences," says Mr Ayush Atul.

Digitalization of all healthcare services has made it possible to fetch, store and analyze high-quality patient data and Mr Abhinav Sharma- Co-Founder, TaCa Healthcare strengthens this point by adding, "Gone are the days of relying solely on intuition and experience; today & doctors harness the vast potential of data analytics and machine learning to make informed decisions swiftly and accurately. The fusion of human expertise and technological prowess not only enhances patient outcomes but also improves the overall healthcare experience. As the digital health landscape continues to evolve, we stand witness to a future where doctors become unstoppable champions of health, fortified by the synergy of compassion and innovation."

In summary, Dr Rubeena Zainab says, "Wearable devices and health apps empower patients to monitor their health in real-time, taking proactive steps towards better well-being. Robotics offer precision in minimally invasive surgeries, reducing discomfort and hospital stays."

In conclusion, technology propels medicine forward, delivering better, personalized care. A brighter, patient-centred healthcare future awaits as we continue to embrace innovation responsibly.”