What Is Dinga Dinga? The Mysterious Disease Spreading In Uganda, Know Symptoms And Treatment

A new disease called 'Dinga Dinga,' characterized by uncontrollable shaking and severe weakness, is affecting hundreds in Uganda's Bundibugyo district.

The Rise of Dinga Dinga in Uganda

Dinga Dinga, which translates to "shaking like dancing," has emerged as a mysterious condition predominantly impacting women and girls in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district. The illness is marked by uncontrollable body tremors, difficulty walking, fever, and in some cases, sensations of paralysis.

Symptoms and Impact

Patients suffering from Dinga Dinga exhibit symptoms that include:

► Excessive body shaking resembling dance movements.

► Fever and extreme fatigue.

► Difficulty walking, often accompanied by uncontrollable trembling.

One patient, Patience Katusiime, shared, "I felt weak and got paralyzed, with my body shaking uncontrollably whenever I tried to walk. It was very disturbing."

So far, around 300 cases have been reported in Bundibugyo. Although the condition has not resulted in fatalities, it has significantly disrupted daily life for those affected.

Medical Response and Treatment

Local health officials, led by District Health Officer Dr. Kiyita Christopher, are investigating the cause of the disease. Initial findings suggest that the condition can be treated effectively with antibiotics, and most patients recover within a week when treated early.

Samples from affected individuals have been sent to Uganda's Ministry of Health for further analysis. Dr. Christopher has cautioned residents against using herbal remedies, urging them to seek medical care at health facilities instead.

"I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district," Dr. Christopher stated, emphasizing the importance of early intervention.

Public Awareness and Next Steps

Public health campaigns in Bundibugyo are underway to educate residents about the disease. Officials are discouraging reliance on unverified treatments and encouraging vigilance for early symptoms like fever and tremors.

While the exact cause of Dinga Dinga remains unknown, health authorities remain optimistic about managing the outbreak and preventing its spread through timely intervention and community education.