What Is HMPV Virus? Know Symptoms, Prevention Tips, Causes And Know All About New HMPV Virus Outbreak In China

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, China is experiencing an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Reports and social media posts indicate that hospitals are overwhelmed with infected patients, and crematories are struggling to keep up. Some social media users suggest that multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, are circulating in China. While there are claims of a state of emergency being declared, there is no official confirmation.

HMPV leads to flu-like symptoms and typically affects the upper respiratory system, though it can occasionally cause lower respiratory infections. The virus is more common during the winter and early spring months.

Symptoms of the human metapneumovirus

The symptoms of HMPV resemble those of the flu or the common cold. It can spread from an infected person to others through coughing, sneezing, or physical contact. Some of the common symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

The estimated incubation period is three to six days and the duration depends on the severity of the infection.

Who is at a higher risk?

Young children, elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to developing severe illness from HMPV.

Prevention tips:

You can reduce the risk of getting HMPV and other respiratory illnesses with these steps:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help prevent the spread.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Consider wearing a mask and steer clear of contact with sick individuals.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

If you're unwell, practice self-isolation.

Causes of virus outbreak:

Recently, hospitals across China have been overcrowded again, with a large number of children and adults showing symptoms of fever and colds . The official name was "influenza A" and "human metapneumovirus", but many people said that this wave of so-called "flu" was comparable to the outbreak of the new coronavirus three years ago.

Causes Of "Influenza A" and "HMPV virus" similar to Covid- 19:

Spreads mainly from person to person, even from someone who is infected but has no symptoms.

When people with the virus cough, sneeze, breathe, sing or talk, their breath may be infected with the virus.

The droplets or particles the infected person breathes out could possibly be breathed in by other people if they are close together or in areas with low air flow.

A person may touch a surface that has respiratory droplets and then touch their face with hands that have virus on them.

