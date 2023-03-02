What Is Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty? Dr Adarsh Tripathi Shares How One Can Get Perfect Nose Job Without Going Under The Knife

New Delhi: Having the perfect nose is divine. It doesn't only add the right streamlines, outlines, contours, and finesse to the face, but also gives you the desired overall look. A flat nose or one with humps and bumps can be a bother if you're someone who's conscious about your appearance. The good news is, there are a lot of convenient and effective options today that you can choose from if you want your nose to look better and we'll consider the best option here.

Gone are the days when you needed to go under a knife for a rhinoplasty surgery as was the case for many years. Today, you can get your nose job done without surgery, using the right therapy such as dermal fillers. For a sharp well-defined nose, all you need is the right dose of hyaluronic acid administered into the nasal bridge using filler injections. The need for a surgical procedure that leave some scars and requires weeks of healing is removed as a result of this process.

HA fillers for nose jobs

The therapy in focus is sometimes called non-surgical rhinoplasty or a nose filler. It is a cosmetic procedure designed for both men and women, and is largely considered a "lunch break" procedure because of the little time it takes to complete it. The good thing about nose fillers is that they consist of hyaluronic acid, which is a bodily fluid often found in the joints and eyes, and all over the body. It is naturally occurring, but its synthetic form can be imputed in parts of the body to stimulate hydration and keep them plumped.

If you have a flat nose that needs to be pumped up to shape, then you'd benefit a whole lot from a nose filler session. As a non-surgical procedure, it presents less risk, little or no downtime or side effects, and can be completed in as little as five minutes. What's more, you won't need to worry about severe side effects that often come along with surgeries. More so, fillers often contain an anaesthesia that makes the process less painful and quicker. Plus, the results come out the same.

Troublesome areas, flaws, and asymmetrical shapes can be corrected and/or concealed using nose fillers. It is important to state that nose fillers won't make your nose smaller if that's what you want, but they will make them look better if properly applied. Because they use hyaluronic acid, it can be dissolved in about 3 hours if they don't achieve the right results. Furthermore, a typical non-surgical nose job can last for as long as two years, if done at the right place and by the right person. So, you'll probably not require a refill until after two years.

Safety concerns

Non-surgical rhinoplasty is an effective alternative for people who do not fancy surgery. This can be for many reasons, including the risks involved in surgical procedures and also some undesired outcomes. Generally, you'd benefit more from a non-surgical nose job if you have a conspicuous bump on your nose. Dermal fillers with HA do not present any severe side effects as earlier mentioned. You may experience mild effects like nausea, swelling, bruising (in some cases), sensitivity, and redness.

In very rare cases, the injected filler substances may migrate to other parts of the face, but this only happens in cases where the practitioners or clinics are not thorough enough in their procedures. This is why you must only opt for licensed professionals. Where side effects persist beyond 24 hours or severe, you should see a doctor.