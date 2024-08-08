Why Women In Their 30s Are Choosing To Freeze Their Eggs?

In recent years, a notable shift has been observed in India's urban centres, where an increasing number of women in their thirties are opting to freeze their eggs. Egg freezing involves the retrieval of eggs from a woman's ovaries and freezing them for future use when ready for conception and pregnancy. This trend reflects changing societal dynamics, evolving career aspirations, and a growing awareness of reproductive options.

Let's explore the factors driving this phenomenon and its implications for Indian society shared by Dr Sheetal Jindal-MBBS, MD OBG, EPHM (IIM Kolkata) Senior consultant.

Delayed Marriage and Motherhood

One of the primary reasons driving the trend of egg freezing is the increasing age at which women in India are getting married and starting families. As more women pursue higher education and establish their careers, they often delay family planning. However, female fertility begins to decline around age 35, leading to a potential conflict between career goals and biological realities. Egg freezing provides a solution by allowing women to preserve their fertility, enabling them to concentrate on their professional aspirations without jeopardizing their future chances of motherhood. The timing of egg retrieval is crucial, with higher success rates for women who freeze their eggs at younger ages, particularly in their 20s or early 30s.

Financial Independence

As more Indian women achieve financial independence, they gain greater control over their life choices, including reproductive decisions. The cost of egg freezing, while significant, is becoming more accessible to career-oriented women in urban areas. This financial empowerment allows them to make proactive choices about their fertility without relying on family support or spousal income. According to Plum, nearly 30% of working women express openness to considering egg freezing as a viable option, and another 50% would consider it if they could learn a little more about it. A substantial 91% of women are willing to engage in discussions about egg freezing with their family and friends. However, only 2% of working women have undergone the egg-freezing procedure.

Health Considerations

Health considerations are a major factor influencing the decision to freeze eggs. For some individuals, medical conditions such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or a family history of early menopause pose significant challenges to fertility. In such cases, egg freezing offers a safeguard by preserving reproductive options for the future. Additionally, those undergoing treatments like chemotherapy, which can adversely affect fertility, may choose to freeze eggs as a precaution. This option provides a reassuring measure, allowing individuals to address their health concerns without the added pressure of potential fertility issues.

The Search for the Right Partner

The pursuit of the right partner is another significant factor influencing the decision to freeze eggs. Many women in their thirties find themselves single, either by choice or circumstance and are not ready to compromise on their standards for a suitable partner. Egg freezing provides these women with the freedom to take control of their fertility while continuing their search for a compatible partner without feeling rushed by biological constraints. This option allows them to focus on building meaningful relationships at their own pace, ensuring that they do not feel pressured into settling down prematurely due to fertility concerns. The assurance that their fertility is preserved offers peace of mind, enabling women to make more deliberate and thoughtful choices regarding their personal lives.

Advancements in Reproductive Technology

Recent advancements in reproductive technology have notably improved the success rates and reduced the risks associated with egg freezing. Techniques such as vitrification, a rapid freezing process, have increased the viability of frozen eggs, making the procedure more reliable. Improvements in laboratory practices and cryopreservation methods have also contributed to higher success rates. As more fertility clinics in India offer this service, awareness and acceptance of egg freezing have grown, making it a more viable and appealing option for women considering their reproductive future. These technological advancements ensure that women have access to the best possible care, enhancing their chances of successful pregnancies when they decide to use their frozen eggs.

Challenges and Considerations

Despite its increasing popularity, egg freezing presents several challenges. The process involves a complex journey from egg retrieval and storage to fertilization and successful implantation. According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the success rate for egg freezing after vitrification and thawing is between 90% and 97%. However, the overall success rate for achieving pregnancy is lower, with fertilization rates estimated at 75% and embryo implantation rates around 25%. This results in an overall pregnancy rate of approximately 12%. The likelihood of a successful pregnancy from frozen eggs is influenced by factors such as the choice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures (e.g., IUI, IVF) and sperm quality. This is the reason why it is advised to freeze a minimum of 15 mature eggs, as this approach offers approximately an 80% chance of achieving a successful live birth. Nevertheless, the most suitable number of eggs to freeze can vary for each individual and should be tailored in consultation with a healthcare provider to best meet personal objectives and requirements.