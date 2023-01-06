Winter food list: 5 ginger-based recipes to fight cold and flu and beat the chill

Ginger is a staple in every Indian household and when the weather is chilly, it is extra beneficial - from relieving joint pain, boosting immunity, fighting cold and flu, relieving congestion, and aiding in digestion to lowering high blood pressure and cholesterol, the benefits of ginger are many. So here are some yummy food items and recipes for winter that includes ginger. They are healthy and tasty too!

Winter dishes with ginger

Ginger tea

Adrak chai is the most perfect beverage to beat the winter chill! Ginger tea can be very useful in alleviating congestion caused by the common cold. Ginger tea can also help you treat the minor symptoms of seasonal allergies. If you want to spice up your drink, add green chilies to your concoction.

Ginger milk

If you don't like tea, or if it's for a child, then ginger milk is the perfect beverage. Add grated ginger to milk; you can also add turmeric.

Ginger and jaggery candies

Both ginger and jaggery are loaded with health benefits and when you add to them the goodness of ghee, sesame seeds, turmeric and black pepper, you will have the perfect ginger candy. Chef Meghna Kamdar took to Instagram to share the recipe for this candy. Check it below:

Check out Ginger and jaggery candy recipe:



Ginger barfi

If you love barfis, here's how you can give it a twist in winter. Known as adrak barfi, it's very good in fighting cold and cough. You can take grated ginger and make a paste with cardamom and milk. Then roast it in ghee in a pan. When the ghee separates, add sugar, and dry fruits and turn off the gas. Then on a plate greased with ghee, pour the mixture evenly. After it cools down, it will thicken. Then cut it into barfi-like pieces and enjoy!

Carrot-ginger soup

Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this is a yummy soup that can be perfect for winter. While we have already spoken about the benefits of ginger, carrots are a great source of Vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, fiber, and antioxidants. Apart from other benefits, it also helps to fight the common flu and therefore is an essential winter veggie.

