Winter Pollution In Delhi: 3 Practical Ways To Maintain Healthy Air Quality Index Indoors

As Delhi grapples with a biting cold wave and escalating winter pollution, it becomes imperative for residents to safeguard their health from the dual challenges posed by the weather and air quality. Recent research from Arizona's Barrow Neurological Institute underscores a 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease due to air pollution. Similarly, an Oxford study reveals that children and adolescents exposed to air pollution during critical stages of mental development face a heightened risk of future mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, dementia, and schizophrenia.

These concerns are particularly poignant as seven of the top 10 most polluted cities globally are located in India. While seeking refuge indoors during colder temperatures seems a logical response, it's essential to question whether our indoor spaces are truly immune to the perils of pollution.

Sealing windows and doors may create a false sense of protection, as it inadvertently traps pollutants inside. Vehicle exhaust fumes, pollen, mold spores, and pollutants generated within our homes converge, creating a complex concoction of dirty air.

Shockingly, indoor pollution can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution, warns Senior Design Engineer at Dyson, Sam Railton: "By spending more time indoors during the colder months, our day-to-day activities increase the level of indoor pollutants – from cooking and cleaning to using personal care products like deodorant."

Tips To Maintain AQI at Home

In response to these challenges, Sam Railton, Senior Design Engineer at Dyson suggests practical steps to maintain a healthy indoor Air Quality Index (AQI) and ensure a conducive living environment:

1. Reduce Pollution Sources: Minimize the use of aerosol sprays and candles within your home. Adjust routines to include fewer polluting activities. When cooking with frying oil, ensure proper ventilation or use a purifier. Opening a window, if outdoor air pollution is low, is an option, but caution is advised about introducing outdoor pollutants.

2. Combat Dust: Dust mites thrive in warm, dark places like sofas and beds. Everyday activities, such as using central heating, can disturb microscopic dust, contributing to indoor pollution. Regularly vacuum soft furnishings to reduce allergens.

3. Utilize Air Purifiers: Investing in an air purifier equipped with HEPA filters becomes crucial. These filters ensure comprehensive filtration, trapping various pollutants and maintaining a healthy indoor environment.

When selecting an air purifier, consider features such as advanced filtration technologies, the ability to remove fine and ultra-fine particles, and the unit's area of coverage and air circulation.

Proactively implementing measures to minimize exposure to common household pollutants can significantly enhance indoor air quality, offering a shield against the health risks associated with elevated air pollution levels during the winter months.