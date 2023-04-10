Women Health: 7 Ways To Ease Period Pain At Home Without Taking Medicines

Menstrual hygiene: It’s tough to get through the day when it’s ‘that time of the month’ when everything seems tough and overwhelming. From getting out of your bed to trying to focus on the daily chores, period pain can hamper your daily routine. Most women face extreme period cramps, especially during the first two days of their menstrual cycle which leads to discomfort, mood swings, major cravings, and whatnot. Hence, apart from taking a day off to ease the period pain, there are other ways to ease the period pain at home.

To give yourself relief from severe period cramps, some easy-to-do things at home may give your relief from period cramps. From having a chocolate bar to keeping yourself hydrated and eating a balanced diet may make a big difference.

7 Ways To Ease Period Pain Without Taking Medicines

Use A Hot Water Bag

Using a hot water bag on your abdomen can help relax your muscles and improve blood circulation which may ease period cramps.

Eat A Chocolate

Eating a bar of chocolate can help you deal with your mood swings and may further help in easing the menstrual pain.

Take A Warm Bath

Taking a warm bath can help to relax your muscles and ease menstrual cramps. This can also help in dealing with mood swings and relax

Stay Hydrated And Eat A Balanced Diet

Drink as much water as you can as it helps increase the blood flow throughout your body muscles which in turn relaxes your muscles. Eating a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help to reduce inflammation and alleviate menstrual cramps. Certain foods, such as caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods, can exacerbate menstrual cramps. Try to avoid these foods during your period.

Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain has a high content of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre, which can help in treating period cramps. You can try boiling some ajwain in hot water and consuming its water for relief.

Get Enough Sleep: Getting enough sleep can help to reduce stress and tension, which can exacerbate menstrual cramps.

Wear Comfortable Clothing

Tight-fitting clothing, such as skinny jeans or tight waistbands, can exacerbate menstrual cramps. Wear loose-fitting clothing during your period.

However, if your menstrual cramps are severe or interfere with your daily life, talk to your doctor. They may be able to prescribe medication or suggest other treatments to help alleviate your symptoms.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)