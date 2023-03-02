topStoriesenglish2579155
Women’s Day 2023: Lifestyle Changes For Females To Reduce Risk Of Heart Attack

Factors including stress, alcohol consumption and smoking can increase the risk of heart attack in women; Check what lifestyle changes can help in prevention of heart diseases. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Heart attack is on a constant rise in women around the globe
  • There are multiple factors which increases risk for heart diseases
  • Check what lifestyle changes can prevent heart attacks in women

Heart attacks and other heart-related diseases are on a constant rise in India and around the globe in women. Such diseases are on a rise due to many factors including unhealthy lifestyles. As per the data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, over 44 percent of women are dealing with heart diseases which are one of the leading causes of death for women. But what increases the risk of a heart attack in women? 

What Increases Risk Factors For Heart Disease In Women

There are several factors that can increase the risk of heart disease in women. Such diseases may vary from undiagnosed blood pressure issues that end up damaging the heart. Undiagnosed blood pressure is also one of the silent reasons that increase the risk of cardiac diseases in women. 

Further, early menopause, diabetes, preterm delivery, and PCOS can also increase the risk of a heart attack. Meanwhile, lifestyle problems like obesity, smoking, excessive stress, physical inactivity, too much alcohol consumption, intake of unhealthy meals, high blood sugar, and mental health issues can too contribute to affecting a woman’s heart. 

Also read: Vitamin D Supplements May Help Prevent Dementia: Study

What Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Heart Attack In Women 

It is essential to live a stress-free life for a healthy lifestyle. Hence, to live a healthy lifestyle, women should take the following steps to decrease the risk of heart attack: 

Exercise Regularly

Due to busy schedules, we often tend to take our physical health for granted and do not pay the required attention. Hence, as a result, in the later run, we tend to suffer from various diseases. Especially for women, it becomes essential to exercise regularly as exercise increases the blood flow, helps in maintaining weight, and lowers the risk of heart disease.  

Take A Nutritious Diet

A fibre-rich diet includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains which lowers the risk of heart disease. A balanced nutritious diet lowers the risk of heart disease. 

Manage Stress Levels

Excessive stress and hypertension can lead to an increased risk of heart disease. Hence, it becomes important to do some exercises that may work as stress busters, like yoga and meditation. It is important to identify stress-reduction strategies that may work for you.  

Quit Smoking And Limit Alcohol Consumption

Smoking and alcohol consumption increases the risk of heart disease manifold. Smoking is injurious to health in many ways and can deteriorate health in no time. Further, alcohol is a strict no during pregnancy and if consumed excessively, it can affect the liver badly. 

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

