Many people believe that Alzheimer’s disease is an inevitable part of ageing or that it is solely determined by genetics. However, Alzheimer’s is a complex neurological disorder that involves more than just getting older or having a family history of the disease. It is characterised by the progressive degeneration of brain cells, leading to memory loss, cognitive decline, and changes in behaviour.

Alzheimer’s disease is primarily caused by the buildup of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, which disrupt communication between neurons and ultimately lead to their death. While age and genetics are significant risk factors, lifestyle choices and overall brain health also play crucial roles in the development and progression of the disease.

Here are some early preventive steps as shared by Dr Reema Nadig, Group COO of Lifebridge Senior Care Private Limited you can take to maintain a healthy brain and potentially reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

1. Engage in Regular Physical Activity

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to maintain brain health. Regular physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, promotes the growth of new brain cells, and reduces the risk of cognitive decline. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.

2. Adopt a Brain-Healthy Diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support brain health. The Mediterranean diet, which emphasises fish, olive oil, nuts, and fresh produce, has been linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s. Additionally, reducing sugar and saturated fat intake can help protect against cognitive decline.

3. Stay Mentally Active

Keeping your brain engaged through mentally stimulating activities can help build cognitive reserve and delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Activities such as reading, puzzles, learning a new language, or playing musical instruments can keep your mind sharp.

4. Maintain Social Connections

Social interaction is crucial for brain health. Engaging in social activities, maintaining friendships, and participating in community events can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Loneliness and social isolation have been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

5. Prioritize Quality Sleep

Poor sleep quality and sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, have been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night and establish a regular sleep routine to support cognitive function.

6. Manage Stress Effectively

Chronic stress can negatively impact brain health and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s. Practising stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels and promote brain health.

7. Control Metabolic Conditions

Managing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol is essential for brain health. These conditions can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, so it’s important to follow your healthcare provider’s recommendations for managing them.

8. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol Consumption

Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake can help protect your brain and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent Alzheimer’s, adopting these early preventive steps can help slow its progression and support overall brain health. By making these lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to maintain cognitive function and improve your quality of life.