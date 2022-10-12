World Arthritis Day 2022: Early signs and symptoms which cannot be ignored

World Arthritis Day 2022: It's not a pleasant feeling to wake up with stiff, sore joints that make it difficult to perform your everyday tasks. People with arthritis worry about their bone and joint health getting worse every day, in addition to flare-ups that could persist for days or weeks at a time. Early arthritis signs must be identified in order to receive successful therapy and advice for the best lifestyle interventions.

World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12 to raise awareness of this critical medical illness. The World Arthritis Day theme for this year is "It's in your hand, take action." This subject aims to inspire individuals with arthritis, their families, caregivers, and everyone else to take the essential steps that can enhance the quality of life for individuals with arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Early signs and symptoms

1. Joint pain

Joint pain often referred to as 'arthralgia' medically, is the earliest indicator of arthritis. Usually, there is a dull ache and a burning sensation along with the discomfort. Continuous use of the joints causes further pain.

2. Redness in joints

There may be some redness around the joint areas, especially when there has been a lot of movement.

3. Tenderness and swelling

Swelling occurs as a result of painful joints due to arthritis. The lubricant fluid that enables movement of the joints is present in excess in patients with arthritis. The swelling or inflammation is a result of this. Tenderness is also a consequence of this excess fluid as it restricts the movement of the patient's body parts (fingers, hands etc.)

4. Stiffness in joints

Most patients experience stiffness early in the morning and in case of a rise in humidity in the atmosphere or during the rainy season, the pain increases ten folds.

5. Decreased range of motion

Due to all these above symptoms, the patient will have a decreased range of motion and will have difficulty moving their hurting limb regularly.

Ultimately, arthritis is manageable but requires effort and care. As the theme suggests this World Arthritis Day vow to take action using your hands.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)