World Asthma Day 2023: How Summers Can Be Challenging For Asthmatic Patients - Expert Explains

Summer can be a challenging time for people with asthma, as several factors in the summer months can trigger asthma symptoms. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and it can cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making it difficult to breathe. While asthma can be managed with medication and other treatments, summertime can pose unique challenges for asthma patients.

High temperatures and humidity levels can make it difficult for some people with asthma to breathe. Heat can also lead to dehydration, which can exacerbate asthma symptoms. Additionally, air pollution is often worse in the summer months, which can irritate the airways and trigger asthma symptoms.

Hence, Dr Inder Mohan Chugh, Senior Director – Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains what can trigger asthma patients during the summer season and what preventive measures one should follow.

World Asthma Day 2023: How Summers Can Be Challenging For Asthma Patients?

Dr Chugh explains that summers make it tough for asthma patients as there is increased heat and humidity along with certain temperature changes, like in air conditioning and weather changes, which trigger asthma. There is increased air pollution and smoke and factory smoke, vehicular pollution, which are again triggers for asthma patients. There are increased pollens, wheat allergies, and tree molds, which are again in increased asthma. Therefore, summers are a tough season for asthma patients. Dr Chugh further emphasized that if one takes a lot of cold drinks, ice, or chilled items then it can also trigger asthma.

World Asthma Day 2023: Preventive Measures For Asthma Patients During Summers

As per Dr Chugh, asthmatic patients should take the following precautions during summer.

- Should always keep their inhalers or rescue medications ready. So whenever they have worsening asthma, they should take these preventive medications.

- They should avoid certain temperature changes and avoid the ice cold and chilled items.

- They should avoid smoke and heavily polluted areas and areas with lots of dust, etc.

- Avoid places where there are a lot of pollen, allergies, and open-outdoor places.

World Asthma Day 2023: Are Exercises Essential For Asthma Patients?

“In the summer season, the weather is hot and humid, hence patients should always do exercises as per their body requirements and they should always warm up before exercising,” Dr Chugh said.

World Asthma Day 2023: Summer Foods Asthma Patients Should Avoid

Dr Chugh explains, the summer foods which are harmful to asthma patients and can trigger their attacks are ice water, ice cold items, chilled items, and street food as it has a lot of spicy and sour items they should not take.