World Cancer Day 2023: 3 Most Common Cancer Types in India and Their Symptoms

World Cancer Day: February 4 is recognised as World Cancer Day across the globe. The purpose is to educate and guide people about cancer's early detection, prevention, and treatment. The Union for International Cancer Control launched this initiative to promote and campaign for the goals of the 2008 World Cancer Declaration.

There are many different types of cancer, so different colours and symbols are used to identify each type and encourage research towards ways to prevent it. For instance, the orange ribbon is used to raise awareness of cancer among youngsters, but the pink ribbon is used to promote breast cancer awareness all around the world. The American Cancer Society uses the daffodil flower as a representation of hope for patients and survivors of this life-threatening disease.

"Based on the cancer registry data it is estimated that there will be about 800,000 new cancers cases in India every year. At any given point there is likely to be 3 times this load that about 240,000 cases. Cancer sites associated with tobacco form 35 to 50% of all cancers in men and about 17% of cancers in women," as stated on Cancer Prevention and Control in India website.

Dr Ruqaya Ahmad Mir, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi shared insights on the most common kinds of cancer in India and their signs and symptoms with Zee News digital.

Here are the 3 most common cancers in India with their symtoms from the discussion:

Lung cancer

Symptoms include a cough that doesn't go away, chest pain, weight loss, and wheezing. To reduce the risk of lung cancer, avoid smoking, reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, and maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

Breast cancer

Symptoms include a lump in the breast, changes in the size or shape of the breast, and discharge from the nipple. To reduce the risk of breast cancer, maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoid excessive alcohol consumption. It's also important to get regular breast cancer screenings, such as mammograms.

Cervical cancer

Symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and vaginal discharge. To reduce the risk of cervical cancer, it's important to get regular Pap tests and HPV vaccines. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise can also help lower the risk of cervical cancer.

In general, it is always advisable to seek medical attention if you experience any unusual symptoms or changes in your health. Early detection and treatment can improve the outcome of many cancers.